INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/20

This week, 25 shows played on Broadway, with 213,716 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,335,058. The average ticket price was $123.22.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 11.78%. Versus last year, attendance was up 20.71%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 19.60% vs. last week and up 32.94% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $123.22 is up $8.06 compared to last week and up $11.33 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($377,776), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($419,781), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($484,842), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($534,474), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($665,851)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WAITRESS ($-347,806), FARINELLI AND THE KING ($4,573), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($19,395), HAMILTON ($25,024), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($72,594)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($70.73), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($78.59), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($80.58), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($82.47), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($91.09)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE PARISIAN WOMAN (46.74%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (55.74%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (56.39%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (64.78%), BEAUTIFUL (65.9%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE PARISIAN WOMAN (77.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (78.2%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (79.0%), KINKY BOOTS (79.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (80.7%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WAITRESS (-931), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-528),



Source: The Broadway League.

