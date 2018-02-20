INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/20
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/18/2018.
This week, 25 shows played on Broadway, with 213,716 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,335,058. The average ticket price was $123.22.
This was up the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 11.78%. Versus last year, attendance was up 20.71%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 19.60% vs. last week and up 32.94% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $123.22 is up $8.06 compared to last week and up $11.33 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,088,002
|THE LION KING
|$2,029,508
|WICKED
|$1,818,771
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$1,790,798
|ALADDIN
|$1,504,445
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($377,776), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($419,781), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($484,842), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($534,474), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($665,851)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|WICKED
|$507,376
|SCHOOL OF ROCK
|$407,516
|ALADDIN
|$312,791
|THE LION KING
|$304,906
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|$286,108
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WAITRESS ($-347,806), FARINELLI AND THE KING ($4,573), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($19,395), HAMILTON ($25,024), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($72,594)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$287.10
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$224.30
|COME FROM AWAY
|$152.08
|WAITRESS
|$151.20
|THE LION KING
|$149.53
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($70.73), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($78.59), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($80.58), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($82.47), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($91.09)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|125.66%
|HAMILTON
|106.64%
|WAITRESS
|106.53%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|105.35%
|THE LION KING
|103.88%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE PARISIAN WOMAN (46.74%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (55.74%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (56.39%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (64.78%), BEAUTIFUL (65.9%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.9%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.5%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.4%
|THE LION KING
|100.0%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE PARISIAN WOMAN (77.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (78.2%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (79.0%), KINKY BOOTS (79.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (80.7%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|SCHOOL OF ROCK
|2976
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|2408
|KINKY BOOTS
|1939
|CHICAGO
|1771
|SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
|1704
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WAITRESS (-931), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-528),
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..