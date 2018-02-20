WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/20

 Feb. 20, 2018  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/18/2018.


This week, 25 shows played on Broadway, with 213,716 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,335,058. The average ticket price was $123.22.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 11.78%. Versus last year, attendance was up 20.71%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 19.60% vs. last week and up 32.94% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $123.22 is up $8.06 compared to last week and up $11.33 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,088,002
THE LION KING $2,029,508
WICKED $1,818,771
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,790,798
ALADDIN $1,504,445


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($377,776), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($419,781), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($484,842), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($534,474), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($665,851)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


WICKED $507,376
SCHOOL OF ROCK $407,516
ALADDIN $312,791
THE LION KING $304,906
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $286,108


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WAITRESS ($-347,806), FARINELLI AND THE KING ($4,573), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($19,395), HAMILTON ($25,024), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($72,594)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $287.10
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $224.30
COME FROM AWAY $152.08
WAITRESS $151.20
THE LION KING $149.53


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($70.73), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($78.59), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($80.58), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($82.47), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($91.09)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 125.66%
HAMILTON 106.64%
WAITRESS 106.53%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 105.35%
THE LION KING 103.88%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE PARISIAN WOMAN (46.74%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (55.74%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (56.39%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (64.78%), BEAUTIFUL (65.9%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
HAMILTON 101.8%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.5%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.4%
THE LION KING 100.0%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE PARISIAN WOMAN (77.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (78.2%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (79.0%), KINKY BOOTS (79.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (80.7%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SCHOOL OF ROCK 2976
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 2408
KINKY BOOTS 1939
CHICAGO 1771
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS 1704


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WAITRESS (-931), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-528),

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

