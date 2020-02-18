Advertisement
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/18; SIX Sells Out & Byrne Ends with a Bang

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/16/2020.

The new musical SIX has grossed $666,019 in ticket sales during the first week of previews (five performances). SIX sold out it's first week on Broadway playing to 101.2% capacity and 100.3% of gross potential, with an average ticket price of $128.20.

Along with announcing a return to Broadway on Sunday night, February 16, David Byrne's American Utopia also set a house record at the Hudson Theatre in the final week grossing $1,431,543 (for 7 performances).


This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 250,646 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,152,553. The average ticket price was $124.29.

This was up the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.56%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.73%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 15.50% vs. last week and up 2.10% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.29 is up $11.77 compared to last week and up $3.45 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,553,721
MOULIN ROUGE! $1,911,378
THE LION KING $1,673,492
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL $1,605,793
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,560,764


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GRAND HORIZONS ($270,422), THE INHERITANCE ($345,984), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($447,424), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($578,870), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($619,274)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY $303,058
BEETLEJUICE $293,621
MOULIN ROUGE! $281,094
THE LION KING $254,286
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $237,797


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-138,636), WEST SIDE STORY ($2,773), AMERICAN UTOPIA ($15,200), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($34,395), THE INHERITANCE ($37,269)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $237.78
AMERICAN UTOPIA $212.81
MOULIN ROUGE! $182.57
HADESTOWN $173.50
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL $144.24


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GRAND HORIZONS ($66.07), THE INHERITANCE ($79.14), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($84.05), FROZEN ($88.80), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($89.08)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

AMERICAN UTOPIA 155.17%
HADESTOWN 117.85%
MOULIN ROUGE! 108.95%
HAMILTON 107.54%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 105.2%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE INHERITANCE (30.41%), GRAND HORIZONS (47.34%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (62.62%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (68.28%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (70.79%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 101.6%
HAMILTON 101.4%
HADESTOWN 101.2%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 100.8%
MOULIN ROUGE! 100.5%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE INHERITANCE (52.1%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (82.3%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (83.7%), GRAND HORIZONS (87.5%), CHICAGO (88.1%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 3812
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL 577
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 531
AIN'T TOO PROUD 518
ALADDIN 504


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED (-1241), FROZEN (-473), BEETLEJUICE (-54), HAMILTON (-15),

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

