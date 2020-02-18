INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/18; SIX Sells Out & Byrne Ends with a Bang

Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/16/2020.
The new musical SIX has grossed $666,019 in ticket sales during the first week of previews (five performances). SIX sold out it's first week on Broadway playing to 101.2% capacity and 100.3% of gross potential, with an average ticket price of $128.20.
Along with announcing a return to Broadway on Sunday night, February 16, David Byrne's American Utopia also set a house record at the Hudson Theatre in the final week grossing $1,431,543 (for 7 performances).
This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 250,646 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,152,553. The average ticket price was $124.29.
This was up the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.56%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.73%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 15.50% vs. last week and up 2.10% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.29 is up $11.77 compared to last week and up $3.45 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,553,721
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$1,911,378
|THE LION KING
|$1,673,492
|TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
|$1,605,793
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,560,764
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GRAND HORIZONS ($270,422), THE INHERITANCE ($345,984), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($447,424), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($578,870), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($619,274)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
|$303,058
|BEETLEJUICE
|$293,621
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$281,094
|THE LION KING
|$254,286
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|$237,797
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-138,636), WEST SIDE STORY ($2,773), AMERICAN UTOPIA ($15,200), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($34,395), THE INHERITANCE ($37,269)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$237.78
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|$212.81
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$182.57
|HADESTOWN
|$173.50
|TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
|$144.24
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GRAND HORIZONS ($66.07), THE INHERITANCE ($79.14), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($84.05), FROZEN ($88.80), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($89.08)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|155.17%
|HADESTOWN
|117.85%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|108.95%
|HAMILTON
|107.54%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|105.2%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE INHERITANCE (30.41%), GRAND HORIZONS (47.34%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (62.62%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (68.28%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (70.79%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.6%
|HAMILTON
|101.4%
|HADESTOWN
|101.2%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|100.8%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|100.5%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE INHERITANCE (52.1%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (82.3%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (83.7%), GRAND HORIZONS (87.5%), CHICAGO (88.1%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
|3812
|TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
|577
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|531
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|518
|ALADDIN
|504
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED (-1241), FROZEN (-473), BEETLEJUICE (-54), HAMILTON (-15),