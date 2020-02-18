INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/18; SIX Sells Out & Byrne Ends with a Bang

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/16/2020.

The new musical SIX has grossed $666,019 in ticket sales during the first week of previews (five performances). SIX sold out it's first week on Broadway playing to 101.2% capacity and 100.3% of gross potential, with an average ticket price of $128.20.

Along with announcing a return to Broadway on Sunday night, February 16, David Byrne's American Utopia also set a house record at the Hudson Theatre in the final week grossing $1,431,543 (for 7 performances).



This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 250,646 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,152,553. The average ticket price was $124.29.

This was up the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.56%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.73%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 15.50% vs. last week and up 2.10% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.29 is up $11.77 compared to last week and up $3.45 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,553,721 MOULIN ROUGE! $1,911,378 THE LION KING $1,673,492 TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL $1,605,793 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,560,764



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GRAND HORIZONS ($270,422), THE INHERITANCE ($345,984), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($447,424), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($578,870), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($619,274)

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY $303,058 BEETLEJUICE $293,621 MOULIN ROUGE! $281,094 THE LION KING $254,286 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $237,797



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-138,636), WEST SIDE STORY ($2,773), AMERICAN UTOPIA ($15,200), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($34,395), THE INHERITANCE ($37,269)

HAMILTON $237.78 AMERICAN UTOPIA $212.81 MOULIN ROUGE! $182.57 HADESTOWN $173.50 TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL $144.24



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GRAND HORIZONS ($66.07), THE INHERITANCE ($79.14), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($84.05), FROZEN ($88.80), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($89.08)

AMERICAN UTOPIA 155.17% HADESTOWN 117.85% MOULIN ROUGE! 108.95% HAMILTON 107.54% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 105.2%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE INHERITANCE (30.41%), GRAND HORIZONS (47.34%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (62.62%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (68.28%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (70.79%)

COME FROM AWAY 101.6% HAMILTON 101.4% HADESTOWN 101.2% THE BOOK OF MORMON 100.8% MOULIN ROUGE! 100.5%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE INHERITANCE (52.1%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (82.3%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (83.7%), GRAND HORIZONS (87.5%), CHICAGO (88.1%)

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 3812 TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL 577 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 531 AIN'T TOO PROUD 518 ALADDIN 504



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-1241), FROZEN (-473), BEETLEJUICE (-54), HAMILTON (-15),







That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..