Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/10
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/9/2020.
David Byrne's American Utopia set a new box office record for the week ending February 9, 2020 at the Hudson Theatre, with a gross of $1,416,343.50 and this was for just 7 performances. The previous record was $1.278,000.00. The critical and popular juggernaut heads into his final week and must close February 16, 2020 following a run of 121 performances on Broadway.
This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 239,713 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,971,364. The average ticket price was $112.52.
This was up the number of shows as last week and down 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.96%. Versus last year, attendance was down -4.01%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 3.59% vs. last week and down -2.49% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $112.52 is up $0.69 compared to last week and up $1.75 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,692,357
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$1,630,284
|WEST SIDE STORY
|$1,521,431
|TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL
|$1,429,465
|THE LION KING
|$1,419,206
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GRAND HORIZONS ($231,783), THE INHERITANCE ($308,715), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($409,337), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($544,475), CHICAGO ($624,465)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|$253,126
|WICKED
|$108,302
|WEST SIDE STORY
|$89,456
|MEAN GIRLS
|$75,036
|CHICAGO
|$48,981
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE INHERITANCE ($-93,116), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-52,190), JAGGED LITTLE PILL ($-25,420), BEETLEJUICE ($-9,892), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-7,090)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$250.34
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|$210.55
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$156.52
|HADESTOWN
|$147.39
|TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL
|$135.42
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GRAND HORIZONS ($62.04), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($73.16), THE INHERITANCE ($74.14), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($77.25), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($78.01)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|153.52%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|109.07%
|HAMILTON
|103.33%
|HADESTOWN
|99.82%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|92.93%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE INHERITANCE (27.14%), GRAND HORIZONS (40.58%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (54.02%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (62.47%), CHICAGO (65.02%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|HAMILTON
|101.5%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.2%
|HADESTOWN
|100.9%
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|100%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|100%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE INHERITANCE (49.7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (78.2%), GRAND HORIZONS (79.8%), CHICAGO (87.6%), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (89.3%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|WEST SIDE STORY
|1740
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|961
|WICKED
|567
|CHICAGO
|472
|THE LION KING
|406
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE INHERITANCE (-648), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (-324), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-298), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-78), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-14)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..