INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/10

David Byrne's American Utopia set a new box office record for the week ending February 9, 2020 at the Hudson Theatre, with a gross of $1,416,343.50 and this was for just 7 performances. The previous record was $1.278,000.00. The critical and popular juggernaut heads into his final week and must close February 16, 2020 following a run of 121 performances on Broadway.



This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 239,713 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,971,364. The average ticket price was $112.52.

This was up the number of shows as last week and down 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.96%. Versus last year, attendance was down -4.01%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 3.59% vs. last week and down -2.49% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $112.52 is up $0.69 compared to last week and up $1.75 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,692,357 MOULIN ROUGE! $1,630,284 WEST SIDE STORY $1,521,431 TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL $1,429,465 THE LION KING $1,419,206



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GRAND HORIZONS ($231,783), THE INHERITANCE ($308,715), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($409,337), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($544,475), CHICAGO ($624,465)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

AMERICAN UTOPIA $253,126 WICKED $108,302 WEST SIDE STORY $89,456 MEAN GIRLS $75,036 CHICAGO $48,981



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE INHERITANCE ($-93,116), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-52,190), JAGGED LITTLE PILL ($-25,420), BEETLEJUICE ($-9,892), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-7,090)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $250.34 AMERICAN UTOPIA $210.55 MOULIN ROUGE! $156.52 HADESTOWN $147.39 TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL $135.42



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GRAND HORIZONS ($62.04), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($73.16), THE INHERITANCE ($74.14), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($77.25), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($78.01)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

AMERICAN UTOPIA 153.52% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 109.07% HAMILTON 103.33% HADESTOWN 99.82% MOULIN ROUGE! 92.93%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE INHERITANCE (27.14%), GRAND HORIZONS (40.58%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (54.02%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (62.47%), CHICAGO (65.02%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.5% COME FROM AWAY 101.2% HADESTOWN 100.9% AMERICAN UTOPIA 100% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 100%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE INHERITANCE (49.7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (78.2%), GRAND HORIZONS (79.8%), CHICAGO (87.6%), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (89.3%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WEST SIDE STORY 1740 AMERICAN UTOPIA 961 WICKED 567 CHICAGO 472 THE LION KING 406



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE INHERITANCE (-648), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (-324), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-298), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-78), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-14)



