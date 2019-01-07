INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/7
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/6/2019.
This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 300,562 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,530,273. The average ticket price was $124.87.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 7 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -20.68%. Versus last year, attendance was up 17.78%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -35.08% vs. last week and up 16.53% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.87 is down $-27.70 compared to last week and down $-1.34 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,344,261
|THE LION KING
|$2,468,269
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$2,251,788
|WICKED
|$2,040,256
|FROZEN
|$1,675,854
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
CHOIR BOY ($239,474), TORCH SONG ($276,173), HEAD OVER HEELS ($342,866), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($345,186), THE NEW ONE ($353,462)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|TRUE WEST
|$139,279
|TORCH SONG
|$31,577
|CHOIR BOY
|$-19,280
|ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
|$-30,574
|HEAD OVER HEELS
|$-40,334
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-1,371,563), THE LION KING ($-1,228,705), KING KONG ($-1,047,830), ALADDIN ($-950,546), FROZEN ($-948,642)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$310.89
|THE LION KING
|$183.95
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$181.95
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$173.53
|NETWORK
|$148.53
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
CHOIR BOY ($49.09), HEAD OVER HEELS ($58.03), THE NEW ONE ($68.73), TORCH SONG ($69.04), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($70.95)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|WICKED
|114.63%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|114.37%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|113.24%
|HAMILTON
|113.2%
|FROZEN
|111.63%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE NEW ONE (36.35%), CHOIR BOY (38.12%), HEAD OVER HEELS (38.81%), TORCH SONG (42.57%), THE WAVERLY GALLERY (51.97%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
|103.8%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|103.8%
|COME FROM AWAY
|102.1%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.6%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE NEW ONE (59.9%), KING KONG (65.8%), WAITRESS (65.9%), KINKY BOOTS (70.7%), CHICAGO (79.7%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|TRUE WEST
|1965
|TORCH SONG
|691
|CHOIR BOY
|450
|THE CHER SHOW
|350
|ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
|36
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
KING KONG (-6878), KINKY BOOTS (-3516), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-3426), WAITRESS (-3017), THE BAND'S VISIT (-2982)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..