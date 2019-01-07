INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/7

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

 Jan. 7, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/6/2019.


This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 300,562 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,530,273. The average ticket price was $124.87.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 7 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -20.68%. Versus last year, attendance was up 17.78%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -35.08% vs. last week and up 16.53% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.87 is down $-27.70 compared to last week and down $-1.34 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,344,261
THE LION KING $2,468,269
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,251,788
WICKED $2,040,256
FROZEN $1,675,854


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
CHOIR BOY ($239,474), TORCH SONG ($276,173), HEAD OVER HEELS ($342,866), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($345,186), THE NEW ONE ($353,462)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

TRUE WEST $139,279
TORCH SONG $31,577
CHOIR BOY $-19,280
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND $-30,574
HEAD OVER HEELS $-40,334


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-1,371,563), THE LION KING ($-1,228,705), KING KONG ($-1,047,830), ALADDIN ($-950,546), FROZEN ($-948,642)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $310.89
THE LION KING $183.95
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $181.95
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $173.53
NETWORK $148.53


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
CHOIR BOY ($49.09), HEAD OVER HEELS ($58.03), THE NEW ONE ($68.73), TORCH SONG ($69.04), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($70.95)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

WICKED 114.63%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 114.37%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 113.24%
HAMILTON 113.2%
FROZEN 111.63%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE NEW ONE (36.35%), CHOIR BOY (38.12%), HEAD OVER HEELS (38.81%), TORCH SONG (42.57%), THE WAVERLY GALLERY (51.97%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND 103.8%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.8%
COME FROM AWAY 102.1%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE NEW ONE (59.9%), KING KONG (65.8%), WAITRESS (65.9%), KINKY BOOTS (70.7%), CHICAGO (79.7%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

TRUE WEST 1965
TORCH SONG 691
CHOIR BOY 450
THE CHER SHOW 350
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND 36


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
KING KONG (-6878), KINKY BOOTS (-3516), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-3426), WAITRESS (-3017), THE BAND'S VISIT (-2982)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



