INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/7

This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 300,562 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,530,273. The average ticket price was $124.87.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 7 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -20.68%. Versus last year, attendance was up 17.78%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -35.08% vs. last week and up 16.53% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.87 is down $-27.70 compared to last week and down $-1.34 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

CHOIR BOY ($239,474), TORCH SONG ($276,173), HEAD OVER HEELS ($342,866), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($345,186), THE NEW ONE ($353,462)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-1,371,563), THE LION KING ($-1,228,705), KING KONG ($-1,047,830), ALADDIN ($-950,546), FROZEN ($-948,642)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

CHOIR BOY ($49.09), HEAD OVER HEELS ($58.03), THE NEW ONE ($68.73), TORCH SONG ($69.04), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($70.95)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE NEW ONE (36.35%), CHOIR BOY (38.12%), HEAD OVER HEELS (38.81%), TORCH SONG (42.57%), THE WAVERLY GALLERY (51.97%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE NEW ONE (59.9%), KING KONG (65.8%), WAITRESS (65.9%), KINKY BOOTS (70.7%), CHICAGO (79.7%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

KING KONG (-6878), KINKY BOOTS (-3516), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-3426), WAITRESS (-3017), THE BAND'S VISIT (-2982)



