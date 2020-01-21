INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/21

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/19/2020.



This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 248,005 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,443,388. The average ticket price was $122.75.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.28%. Versus last year, attendance was down -7.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.19% vs. last week and down -3.96% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $122.75 is up $2.62 compared to last week and up $4.29 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,724,599 MOULIN ROUGE! $1,780,176 THE LION KING $1,687,677 TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL $1,643,762 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,637,162



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GRAND HORIZONS ($215,801), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($320,552), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($408,245), THE INHERITANCE ($482,254), CHICAGO ($653,891)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SLAVE PLAY $187,202 WICKED $135,169 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $120,800 OKLAHOMA! $116,620 BEETLEJUICE $113,347



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MOULIN ROUGE! ($-79,006), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($-70,170), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-47,728), HAMILTON ($-39,275), COME FROM AWAY ($-22,547)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $253.26 AMERICAN UTOPIA $197.28 MOULIN ROUGE! $170.86 HADESTOWN $168.46 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $141.18



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GRAND HORIZONS ($57.98), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($58.58), FROZEN ($86.00), ALADDIN ($88.10), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($89.24)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

AMERICAN UTOPIA 143.19% HADESTOWN 114.64% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 107.13% HAMILTON 104.57% BEETLEJUICE 102.82%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

GRAND HORIZONS (37.78%), THE INHERITANCE (42.39%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (48.92%), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON (63.14%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (63.51%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

OKLAHOMA! 103.5% HAMILTON 101.6% COME FROM AWAY 101.5% HADESTOWN 101.4% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE INHERITANCE (64.2%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (76.9%), GRAND HORIZONS (79.5%), CHICAGO (83.2%), FROZEN (90.7%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 760 AIN'T TOO PROUD 612 A SOLDIER'S PLAY 571 WICKED 318 GRAND HORIZONS 249



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

FROZEN (-631), BEETLEJUICE (-399), ALADDIN (-208), CHICAGO (-76), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-75)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds