Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/21
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/19/2020.
This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 248,005 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,443,388. The average ticket price was $122.75.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.28%. Versus last year, attendance was down -7.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.19% vs. last week and down -3.96% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $122.75 is up $2.62 compared to last week and up $4.29 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,724,599
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$1,780,176
|THE LION KING
|$1,687,677
|TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL
|$1,643,762
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,637,162
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GRAND HORIZONS ($215,801), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($320,552), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($408,245), THE INHERITANCE ($482,254), CHICAGO ($653,891)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|SLAVE PLAY
|$187,202
|WICKED
|$135,169
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$120,800
|OKLAHOMA!
|$116,620
|BEETLEJUICE
|$113,347
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
MOULIN ROUGE! ($-79,006), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($-70,170), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-47,728), HAMILTON ($-39,275), COME FROM AWAY ($-22,547)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$253.26
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|$197.28
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$170.86
|HADESTOWN
|$168.46
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$141.18
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GRAND HORIZONS ($57.98), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($58.58), FROZEN ($86.00), ALADDIN ($88.10), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($89.24)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|143.19%
|HADESTOWN
|114.64%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|107.13%
|HAMILTON
|104.57%
|BEETLEJUICE
|102.82%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
GRAND HORIZONS (37.78%), THE INHERITANCE (42.39%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (48.92%), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON (63.14%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (63.51%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|OKLAHOMA!
|103.5%
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.5%
|HADESTOWN
|101.4%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE INHERITANCE (64.2%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (76.9%), GRAND HORIZONS (79.5%), CHICAGO (83.2%), FROZEN (90.7%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|760
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|612
|A SOLDIER'S PLAY
|571
|WICKED
|318
|GRAND HORIZONS
|249
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
FROZEN (-631), BEETLEJUICE (-399), ALADDIN (-208), CHICAGO (-76), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-75)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..