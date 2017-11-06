INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/6; Mraz Boosts WAITRESS & More

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/5/2017.

The doctor is "In" over at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre where two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz began his 10-week stint on Friday night in Sara Bareilles' WAITRESS playing the love interest Dr. Pomatter. The tuner grossed $900,167 for the week ending November 5, 2017 giving a $172,772 shot in the arm over the prior week ($727,395 w/e October 29). In a traditionally bad week (with factors that weigh down Broadway including the NYC Marathon and clocks changing) this is best weekly gross for the show since June, when Bareilles was starring in the production.

The starry new production of METEOR SHOWER is off to a strong start, grossing $631,056 over only 5 previews at 105% capacity and with an average ticket price of $162.27.

Also of note this week, THE LION KING only had 7 reportable performances due to the show's 20th Anniversary performance on Sunday, November 5th.

This week, 28 shows played on Broadway, with 224,654 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,265,635. The average ticket price was $121.37.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.82%. Versus last year, attendance was down -6.83%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.76% vs. last week and up 7.43% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $121.37 is down $-2.48 compared to last week and up $16.11 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($294,552), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($332,744), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($394,498), JUNK ($454,752), CHICAGO ($564,819)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HELLO, DOLLY! ($-1,482,982), THE LION KING ($-374,203), JUNK ($-106,107), BEAUTIFUL ($-97,046), COME FROM AWAY ($-95,266)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.76), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($66.42), JUNK ($71.23), MISS SAIGON ($78.87), WAR PAINT ($80.07)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

MISS SAIGON (44.04%), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (46.59%), JUNK (47.88%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (48.98%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (49.1%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

MISS SAIGON (61.4%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (68.0%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (69.1%), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (73.3%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (74.1%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

HELLO, DOLLY! (-2148), THE LION KING (-1690), JUNK (-1382), BEAUTIFUL (-883), WICKED (-769)



Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

