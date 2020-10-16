IN THE GREEN Cast Album Featuring Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Grace McLean and More Released Today
In the Green tells the origin story of one of Medieval history’s most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen.
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced that the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 original cast recording of In the Green - the new musical by Grace McLean - was released in digital and streaming formats today, Friday, October 16. A physical CD will be available later this year. The album features orchestrations by Grace McLean and Kris Kukul, with music supervision by Kris Kukul, and music direction by Ada Westfall. To order the album, which is produced by Dean Sharenow, Grace McLean, and Kris Kukul, please visit: http://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/inthegreen
In the Green, which was commissioned and produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3, tells the origin story of one of Medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen. Before she became a healer, a composer, an exorcist, and finally a saint, she was a little girl locked in a cell with her mentor, Jutta. The cast features Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Grace McLean, Mia Pak, and Hannah Whitney.
When In the Green opened at Lincoln Center Theater's Claire Tow Theater in the summer of 2019, The New York Times praised its "bold musical experimentation... generated by an ace team." It was hailed as "a propulsive, haunting burst of musical-theater energy" by New York Magazine. According to Time Out New York, "the music is heavenly: a dazzling combination of folk, funk and pop."
In addition to being developed through a series of workshops at LCT, In the Green also participated in The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival's new works program "The PiTCH" in 2018.
In the Green will be available for licensing through and published by Dramatists Play Service Inc.
Ghostlight previously collaborated with McLean on The Liz Swados Project and the original cast recordings of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and Alice by Heart.
"IN THE GREEN" TRACK LIST
1. O Virga ac Diadema
2. Death Ceremony
3. If I Had A Knee
4. The Rule
5. I Am Hungry
6. Eve
7. Ritual
8. Little Life
9. Sun Song
10. In the Green
11. Burial
12. Underground
13. Confession
14. Sun Song Reprise
15. Light Undercover
16. The First Verb
17. O Viridissima Virga
18. Light Undercover / In the Green Reprise
19. The Ripening
20. Forgiveness
21. Integration
22. Exorcism
