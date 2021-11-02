IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Returns To Pier 36 New York This Month

Immersive Van Gogh, the blockbuster art installation and original experiential celebration of the work by beloved post-Impressionist Vincent van Gogh, returns by popular demand at Pier 36 (299 South St.), located in Manhattan's Lower East Side, beginning November 17 through January 2, 2022.

Immersive Van Gogh was seen by 800,000 visitors during its New York City premiere in the summer of 2021, before closing to make way for previously scheduled events at Pier 36. More than 3.5 million tickets have been sold to Immersive Van Gogh since its North American premiere in July 2020, making it one of the most popular attractions in North America.

Since its New York premiere, Immersive Van Gogh has expanded across North America and opened to tremendous acclaim in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, continues to extend in Chicago and Toronto, and will soon open in Detroit, Kansas City, Nashville, Orlando and San Antonio.

Hailed as a "Must-See" by Architectural Digest and "Gorgeous" by Time Out, Immersive Van Gogh was widely embraced in New York City and quickly emerged as a sweeping art trend. ArtNet News declared it a "blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm!"

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The gallery space offers patrons more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections. Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia Composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and melodic orchestral pieces. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director.

Creative Director David Korins, award-winning designer of Broadway hits including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, has created a custom design to fit the architecture of the exhibition's New York home, adding innovative design elements to the Pier 36 experience.

With approximately 100 state-of-the-art projectors illuminating over the exhibit space, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh's brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1887), The Bedroom in Arles (1888), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).

"We're thrilled to bring back Immersive Van Gogh for the holidays in New York City. The exhibition has proven to be a safe and must-see attraction," said Corey Ross, Producer of Immersive Van Gogh. "We want to keep bringing tourism back to New York City," added Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky.

"Immersive Van Gogh was the first event of its magnitude to open in New York City this past summer, and we're honored to keep going in a city that we love," said Co-Producer Irina Shabshis. "We hope that Immersive Van Gogh will continue to excite so many New Yorkers and tourists who made the exhibition one of the top attractions in the country," said Co-Producer Maria Shclover.

Immersive Van Gogh adheres to all state and local COVID-19 guidelines and will require proof of vaccination for visitors and staff. The hour-long walk-through experience has been designed with health and safety as a priority. Admissions will be limited according to New York City's capacity guidelines with touchless ticket-taking and all guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit to Immersive Van Gogh.

Tickets for the exhibition are on-sale now at vangoghnyc.com. Tickets range in price from $29.99 for kids to $99.99 for VIP Flex tickets, which comes with priority access, flexible admission, a limited-edition poster, a souvenir laminate and a Van Gogh cushion. Basic timed tickets begin at $39.99. As the Official Card Sponsor of the Immersive Van Gogh in New York, American Express Card Members can purchase exclusive PRIME tickets by visiting vangoghnyc.com.

Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt