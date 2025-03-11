ILP Theatrical Acquires Literary Works of Pulitzer Prize Winner Alfred Uhry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theatrical division of International Literary Properties (ILP) has acquired the literary works of Alfred Uhry. Alfred Uhry has received a Pulitzer Prize, an Academy Award, and two Tony Awards for his work — the only playwright to win all three awards. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Uhry's early work include The Robber Bridegroom, which garnered Uhry his first Tony Award nomination, for Best Book of a Musical in 1976.

Alfred Uhry is best known for his “Atlanta Trilogy” of plays, all set during the first half of the 20th century. Driving Miss Daisy (1988) won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was later adapted by Uhry into a 1989 film starring Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman. The second of the trilogy, The Last Night of Ballyhoo (1996) was commissioned for the Cultural Olympiad in Atlanta which coincided with the 1996 Summer Olympics and received the Tony Award for Best Play. The third in the trilogy is the musical Parade (1998), written with composer Jason Robert Brown, which won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical.

The recent Broadway revival of Parade won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 2023. A national tour of the production is currently playing across North America.

Uhry's subsequent works include the 2006 plays Without Walls and Edgardo Mine, his one-act adaptation Apples and Oranges (2012) that premiered in Atlanta, and musicals LoveMusik (2007), Angel Reapers (2011) and My Paris (2016). In addition to Driving Miss Daisy, Uhry saw scripts that he had written brought to the screen for the movies Mystic Pizza (1988) and Rich in Love (1993).

Michael Barra, CEO of ILP Theatrical, added, “Alfred Uhry's theatrical contributions are unmatched, and are in many cases more relevant today than ever, and we are honored to welcome his catalog into the ILP family. We look forward to working closely with Alfred and his team to continue bringing his body of work to global audiences across the media spectrum.”

About Alfred Uhry

Alfred Uhry is distinguished as the only American playwright to have won a Pulitzer Prize, an Academy Award and two Tony Awards. A 1958 graduate of Brown University, he began his professional career as a lyric writer under contract to the late Frank Loesser. He made his Broadway debut in 1968 with Here's Where I Belong, which ran for one night. He had better luck with The Robber Bridegroom in 1976, which won him his first Tony nomination. His first play was Driving Miss Daisy, which began life at the 74-seat upstairs theatre at Playwrights Horizons in 1987 and went on to run for three years and won the Pulitzer Prize in 1988. The film version, starring Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy, won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1989 and gained Uhry his own Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. His next two Broadway outings won him Tony Awards – The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Best Play of 1997, and Parade, Best Book of a Musical in 1999. The 2023 revival of Parade won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and launched its American national tour in 2025. In 2014 he was inducted into both The Theatre Hall of Fame and the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame. In 2025, Alfred was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Jewish Theater Foundation.

International Literary Properties is a global company that invests in, acquires, manages, and enhances literary and theatrical estates. Its theatrical division was founded and led by CEO Michael Barra and Chairman Thomas B. McGrath. With a team based across New York, London, Los Angeles and Austin, ILP works closely with book authors, playwrights, lyricists and composers, along with their representatives, heirs and estate managers to protect legacies and bring classic works to new international audiences. Since its founding in 2020, ILP has built a diverse portfolio of iconic creators, including Somerset Maugham, Langston Hughes, Ann Rule, Georges Simenon, James M. Cain, Joseph Kesselring, Georgette Heyer, Ngaio Marsh, Mary Wesley, and Arto Paasilinna. ILP partners with leading creatives and media producers to develop new adaptations across publishing, television, film, theatre, and digital platforms.