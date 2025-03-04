ILLUMINATE YOUR SPIRIT: A VISION OF LIGHT Concert To Feature Works by Morten Lauridsen, Ola Gjeilo, and Kyle Pederson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Distinguished Concerts International (DCINY) for a breathtaking musical journey at Carnegie Hall, presenting "A Vision of Light", a thrilling three-act concert that celebrates the transformative power of light through exquisite choral performances featuring works by Morten Lauridsen, Ola Gjeilo, and Kyle Pederson. The concert will take place on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at 2 pm. For information and tickets, visit DCINY. Tickets start at $20.

Under the masterful direction of conductors Kenney Potter, Elliott Bark, and Dr. Irene Messoloras, the concert will showcase three monumental works that have captivated audiences worldwide: Ola Gjeilo's Ubi Caritas, followed by Morten Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna, conducted by Messoloras. The second act features Kyle Pederson's A Vision Unfolding, conducted by Potter and featuring Pederson, a DCINY Composer-in- Residence, on piano, and Shanelle Gabriel as Spoken Word Artist. Both acts will be sung by the Distinguished Concerts Singers International. Elliott Bark will conduct his work Mercy for Violin, Cello, Piano and Orchestra as well as selections from Mussorgsky!s Pictures at an Exhibition. The last piece will be Marquez!s Danzon No 2, conducted by Hyungbin Jung and performed by the Crean Lutheran High School Symphony Orchestra (CA). Merrin Guice Gill will conduct Debussy!s Yver, vous n'estes qu'un villain, Hagenberg!s Alleluia, and Roland Carter!s Hold Fast to Dreams performed by Bethel Choir from Bethel University (MN). Each piece encapsulates the beauty and depth of choral music, inviting listeners to connect with themes of unity, love and radiance of light.

"Choral music has a unique ability to uplift and inspire," said Iris Derke, Co-Founder & General Director of DCINY. "We invite audiences to join us as we witness the harmonious convergence of hundreds of beautiful voices and enjoy the profound message of light that these compositions provide."