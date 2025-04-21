I'LL TAKE IT Contemporary Circus Performance Comes to 3AM Theatre in Astoria, Queens

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three friends. One box. Infinite possibilities. Parallel Exit's "I'LL TAKE IT" transports audiences into a world where every open door leads to another - some vanishing as soon as they close. Three friends (Kyle Driggs, Ryan Shinji, and Saffi Watson) stand at a crossroads, their choices weaving a maze of shifting paths and hidden truths. In this heart-pounding contemporary circus experience, physical theatre, acrobatics, and object manipulation collide with a breathtaking display of grace, trust, and play ... in and around a tall box.

This world premiere plays at 8:00 p.m. from May 22-24 at 3AM Theatre 920 35th Ave., Queens, New York 11106.

Artistic Director Mark Lonergan says, "Parallel Exit wanted to create a new show where gravity bends, time folds, and the line between reality and illusion blurs. The box became our storytelling vehicle." The director of the hit circus show "Sunset Circus" continues, "With these three high-level circus performers, we explore the concept of finding one's way - trusting the unseen, questioning the known, and stepping through the unknown - together."