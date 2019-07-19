IFC's DOCUMENTARY NOW to Release 'Co-Op' Original Cast Album

IFC and Lakeshore Records announced today that three-time Emmy-nominated series Documentary Now! has taken its commitment to the comedic artform to new extremes. "Original Cast Album: Co-op," the meticulously crafted and 2019 Emmy-nominated episode about the cast album recording of the 1970 'Broadway musical' Co-op, will release its long-awaited Original Cast Album digitally on July 26, with proceeds donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The original cast album will include the soon-to-be Marie's Crisis classics "Holiday Party (I Did a Little Cocaine Tonight)," which will be available as an instant grat track on all preorders beginning Friday, July 19, and solo anthem "I Gotta Go," both sure to bring piano bar patrons to their feet with every rising note. IFC will also be publishing sheet music so everyone can make their Co-op sing-along dreams a reality. The song "Holiday Party (I Did a Little Cocaine Tonight)," with lyrics by John Mulaney & Seth Meyers and music by Eli Bolin was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics.

"Original Cast Album: Co-op" features beloved Broadway veterans including Tony Award®-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Award®-nominee Alex Brightman, and the incomparable Richard Kind, who is indeed both good at singing and acting. The ensemble also includes John Mulaney, Paula Pell, Taran Killam and James Urbaniak.

Said Seth Meyers, "Hopefully this album will prove to everyone that the critics were wrong when they savaged this show in 1970."

Said John Mulaney, "Co-op The Musical may have closed when it opened, but it lives on as a cult classic. And the cast lives together as an actual cult."

"Though Co-op played only one performance on Broadway before closing, it has lived on in the hearts of fans long past the expiration of the era's sideburns," said Blake Callaway, Executive Director of IFC. "The Original Cast Album will be enjoyed for generations and will have to do until the arrival of the Broadway revival."

Proceeds from the album will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which helps provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance for those in need and in crisis at 450 medical and social service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Broadway Cares also is the single largest financial supporter of the social service programs of The Actors Fund, helping everyone in entertainment and the performing arts.

To help fans who have waited for over 40 years, here is a little musical cocaine to get you through tonight: (http://smarturl.it/Co-Op).

The instant grat track will be available on all preorders Friday, July 19th and the album will be available digitally on all platforms on Friday, July 26th via Lakeshore Records.

Co-op (Original Cast Album) Track List

1. Co-op - The Cast of Co-op

2. Christmas Tips - Richard Kind

3. Holiday Party (I Did a Little Cocaine Tonight) - Alex Brightman, Renée Elise Goldsberry and the Cast of Co-op

4. My Home Court - Renée Elise Goldsberry and the Cast of Co-op

5. I Gotta Go - Paula Pell

6. Going Up - The Cast of Co-op

Co-Op (Original Cast Album) features lyrics by John Mulaney & Seth Meyers, music by Eli Bolin and orchestrations by Mike Pettry.

The Documentary Now! episode entitled "Original Cast Album: Co-op," directed by Alex Buono, is a fly-on-the-wall look at the marathon cast album recording of the ill-fated (and fictitious) 1970 Broadway musical comedy centered around a cast of characters who work, live, or want to live in the same co-op. Recently renewed for a record 53rd season, DOCUMENTARY NOW! is produced by Broadway Video and created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Rhys Thomas and executive produced by Lorne Michaels. In addition to Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Rhys Thomas and Lorne Michaels, Documentary Now! is also executive produced by Alex Buono and Broadway Video's Andrew Singer. SNL's Thomas and Buono serve as the show's directors. John Mulaney and Erik Kenward are consulting producers, with Alice Mathias serving as co-executive producer and David Cress, Matt Pacult and Tamsin Rawady serving as producers.





