IAMA Theatre Company Will Present the West Coast Premiere of Musical Comedy FOUND Starring Jonah Platt

"Dear Mom summer camp isn't fun anymore, everyone is dying." "Dear Ron things haven't been the same since we found out we were related." "I, Becka McNeil state herein that upon my death Drew Kopel has all legal rights to my skull." IAMA Theatre Company will present the West Coast premiere of Found, a new musical inspired by Davy Rothbart's popular Found magazine, which features scores of actual discarded notes and letters that have been "found" in the real world by everyday people. Found boasts a book by Tony nominated Hunter Bell (Broadway's [Title of Show]) and Lee Overtree, and music and original lyrics by Emmy-nominated composer Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op). Tony-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Broadway's Hand to God, Present Laughter, Bernhardt/Hamlet; off-Broadway's Teenage Dick) directs, alongside orchestrators/musical directors Frank Galgano and Matt Castle (Atlantic Theatre Company's world premiere production of Found) and Emmy award-winning choreographer Kathryn Burns (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) for a Feb. 20 opening at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. Performances will continue through March 23.



Found isn't just based on a true story - it's based on hundreds of them! When lost and broke Davy, played by Jonah Platt (Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live with John Legend) happens to find a peculiar note meant for someone else on the windshield of his car, it sparks an outlandish idea to collect the hilarious and revealing notes and letters that surround us every day. Along with friends Denise (Jordan Kai Burnett, seen in the national tour of Seussical and a Scenie award-winner for the title role in Scissorhands at Rockwell Table & Stage) and Mikey D. (Michael Millan of Broadway's Escape to Margaritaville, national tours of Sister Act and Piece of My Heart), he's quickly swept up into a wild, comedic mission to share them with the world. Found is a raucous exploration of human connection and the beautiful weirdness in all of us.



Also in the cast are Sheila Carrasco (TV's I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson; The Good Place; Jane the Virgin), Parvesh Cheena (Neil Simon's Musical Fools at Open Fist; recurring role on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Desi Dennis-Dylan (NBC's Perfect Harmony; Bridesmaids at Rockwell Table & Stage), Tom Detrinis (Die, Mommie, Die at Celebration and Kirk Douglas Theatres), Zehra Fazal (Bars and Measures at Boston Court; The Engine of Our Ruin at the Victory), Ryan W. Garcia (30 Minute Musicals; upcoming Darren Criss musical comedy Royalties on Quibi) and Karla Mosley (Maya Avant on The Bold and the Beautiful; Dreamgirls with Jennifer Holliday).



"The nature of these found notes captures people in the most intimate and ridiculous moments of their lives," says von Stuelpnagel. "IAMA is the perfect company to further develop this wonderfully theatrical musical - a place where exuberant new work can happen that celebrates the messiness of being human."



IAMA Theatre Company's creative team includes scenic designer Sibyl Wickersheimer, projections designer Yee Eun Nam, lighting designer Joey Guthman, sound designer Cricket S. Myers, costume designer Tilly Grimes and prop master Michael O'Hara. Lexi Sloan produces for IAMA Theatre Company. Found is presented by special arrangement with Victoria Lang, Benjamin Salka and Eva Price.



Found opens on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m., with performances thereafter taking place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 4 p.m.; and Mondays at 8 p.m. through March 23. Three preview performances take place Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.; and Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. All performances are $35, except previews which are $20. The Los Angeles Theatre Center is located at 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. Parking is available for $5 with box office validation at Joe's Parking structure, 530 S. Spring St. (immediately south of the theater). For more information and to purchase tickets, call 323-380-8843 or go to www.iamatheatre.com.





