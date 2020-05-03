Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Michael Campayno, and More Set For Virtual Reading Of Josh Canfield's IT'S ABOUT FAMILY
A virtual reading of the new comedy It's About Family, written by Josh Canfield, will be presented May 5 at 8 PM ET. The event will help raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. You can watch the live event here, https://youtu.be/W06Q6uwOTqk
The play stars Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), Michael Campayno (The Cher Show), Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera), Sally Wilfert (Assassins), Leslie Alexander (My Fair Lady), Ryah Nixon (9 to 5), and Steve Brady (Inherit the Wind).
It's About Family follows a year in the life of a wealthy, conservative family in Dallas, including Cheryl-an assertive matriarch who keeps three generations of family in their place, her hard-of-hearing husband, her physically challenged daughter, and her grandson, who brings his boyfriend to Thanksgiving dinner.
Check out Canfield's other show ALIVE! The Zombie Musical when it opens off-Broadway in 2021. www.alivethezombiemusical.com
