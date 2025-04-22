Hugh Jackman-Led SONG SUNG BLUE Sets Christmas Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Song Sung Blue, the new film starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, has received a release date of December 25, 2025, from Focus Features. The movie, written and directed by Craig Brewer, tells the inspiring true story of two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams. Jackman and Hudson will play the married musicians. Take a look at a first look photo below!

Brewer, who also wrote and directed the Academy Award-winning Hustle & Flow, produced the film alongside Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. Rounding out the star-studded cast are Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.

Focus developed and holds worldwide rights to the film, which is based on Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name. Universal Pictures International is handling international distribution.

Jackman was most recently seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, reprising his famed X-Men role. Other screen credits include Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman. He most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man and is set to take the stage for a series of live Radio City Music Hall concerts beginning next month.

Kate Hudson is an actress and singer whose screen credits include Almost Famous, Nine, Glee, Glass Onion, and the Netflix series Running Poin.. She released her debut studio album Glorious in May of 2024.

Hugh Jackman Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas. Kate Hudson Photo Credit: Gregory Russell