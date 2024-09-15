How Did Broadway Do at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards?

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



At The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, numerous Broadway performers and creatives were nominated for awards for their work in television- from acting accolades to recognition for excellence in writing. Several Broadway alums took home awards including Alex Edelman, Billy Crudup, and Jean Smart. Take a look at the notable winners and nominees below! Click HERE for the full list of winners.

Notable Winners

The 76th Annual Tony Awards won for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, specifically for the Opening Number and the Lifetime Achievement segments. Karla Puno Garcia served as the choreographer for the ceremony.

At the Creative Emmys, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman won the Emmy for Outstanding Music and Lyrics for their work in Only Murders in the Building, bringing Pasek and Paul into the realm of EGOT status.

Tony Award winner Billy Crudup won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, the second time he has taken home an award for her performance as Cory Ellison in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

Off-Broadway actress Liza Colón-Zayas won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in The Bear.

Alex Edelman won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special for the filmed special of his Broadway show Just for Us.

For The Traitors, Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming won the Emmy for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program. The program also won for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Notable Nominees

The 76th Annual Tony Awards were nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special.

The Broadway-themed season of Only Murders in the Building was nominated for numerous awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy.

For the show, Steve Martin and Martin Short were both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Selena Gomez was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Paul Rudd was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series, and Meryl Streep was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series. Additionally, Matthew Broderick was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series and Da'Vine Joy Randolph was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series.

Carrie Coon was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Gilded Age and Christine Baranski was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series. The show itself was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

McNeal star Robert Downey Jr. was nominated for Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie for The Sympathizer.

Sarah Paulson was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for her performance in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Wicked star Jonathan Bailey was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Fellow Travelers. Matt Bomer was also nominated for the show, in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

Sara Bareilles was nominated for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for her work on Girls5eva.

Marc Shaiman was nominated for Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) for his music in Albert Brooks: Defending My Life.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Carol Burnett was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her performance in Palm Royale.

Hannah Waddingham's Home for Christmas special was nominated for Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special. Waddingham herself was nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Krapopolis.

Jane Lynch was nominated for Outstanding Host For A Game Show for Weakest Link.

Holland Taylor was honored for The Morning Show in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series.

Hello, Dolly! star Imelda Staunton was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown. Likewise, her onscreen husband Jonathan Pryce was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in The Crown.

Photo Credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta