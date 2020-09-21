Horror Halloween Improv Comedy, NOT YET RATED, Returns This October For Limited Online Run

Shows run October 22 through October 31 at 8PM EST.

Do you like scary movies and love Halloween? Fans of spooky entertainment and improv comedy are invited to start a new October tradition with NOT YET RATED: AN IMPROVISED HORROR COMEDY. For the first time, NOT YET RATED is taking to the dark web to create a fun and spooky Halloween show guests can experience from the safety of their own home. Using favorite horror movie tropes, the cast creates a completely new movie for every performance. Shows run October 22 through October 31 at 8PM EST.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's run of NOT YET RATED: AN IMPROVISED HORROR COMEDY will be completely online. Performers spanning five cities (Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, LA, and Indianapolis) will join forces to create a one of a kind horror comedy experience for audience members without anyone leaving their homes. Monsters, haunted houses, demonic possession, psychological thrillers, slashers... it's all on the table in a show never seen before and-like many of the characters-never to be seen again. Grab some Halloween candy from your kitchen and enjoy.

NOT YET RATED is part of a near decade long tradition of Halloween shows created by Mike Marbach, former Artistic Director of Philly Improv Theater. Over the years Marbach has directed Halloween hits "The Improvised B-Movie," "Stay Dead!," "A Nightmare on Jawn Street," and has been working with NOT YET RATED since 2017. NOT YET RATED has also performed improvised action movies, improvised space operas, and every February performs a run of improvised romantic comedies to sold out audiences in the Philadelphia area.

The cast features Gab Bottoni, Kelly Conrad, Andrew Coppola, Wilfredo Diaz, Matt Garren, Daralyse Lyons, Stacie Lyons, Brendan Manklang Kingston, Jon Plester, and Victor Tran, directed by Mike Marbach. Tickets for the 45-50 minutes show are Pay-What-You-Decide. Performances are at 8PM EST on October 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31.

For more information and for tickets, visit notyetratedimprov.com.

