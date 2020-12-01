Holiday Initiative With Dauzat St. Marie And The American Cancer Society Begins Today

After triumphing over breast cancer, Los Angeles singer/songwriter power duo Dauzat St. Marie continues collaborating with the American Cancer Society to raise money through the holidays. Spread joy, hope and give the gift of life by logging on to https://dsm.band/acs to make donations in someone's name and they will receive a warm holiday message.

Dauzat St. Marie and the American Cancer Society will also continue to raise money via an anthem of hope and unity with Dauzat St. Marie's single "In It Together" rising up the charts. Anyone can continue to donate via a special text-to-give campaign which has been set up to receive donations to support the Society's lifesaving cancer research, programs and services. Individuals who wish to support these efforts can text "DSMBAND" to 20222 to make a $25 tax-deductible donation.

While Dauzat St. Marie was on tour with Pat Benatar and Rick Springfield, singer Heather St. Marie discovered what many women fear - the dreaded "lump." At the end of that tour the duo went directly to specialists to learn that Heather had Stage 2B breast cancer, requiring them to switch from touring mode to full-on cancer battle mode. In keeping with their genuine personal connections with their fans, Dauzat St. Marie decided to share their cancer battle via social media. Slightly nervous to do so at first they were immediately showered in a deluge of support and love by the incredible community of fans worldwide they accrued from years of pouring their hearts out in song and on stage.

Throughout Dauzat St. Marie's public cancer battle, they inspired other women to get mammograms... some of whom had been procrastinating for years. When several reported back to Dauzat St. Marie that they too had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, the duo fully recognized the power of their platform to potentially save lives.

After a year of surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, Heather is now in full remission and on a mission. She and Mat wrote "In It Together" to spotlight and celebrate the power of the community enveloping them in support and rallying around them through their battle which has in turn inspired their commitment to rally around others going through similar battles. Dauzat St. Marie recently joined forces with the American Cancer Society to launch the "In It Together" campaign on November 13th - using the song's music video as a platform for awareness and fundraising.

Though a beautiful video loosely mirroring Dauzat St. Marie's cancer journey and the community support that carried them through, the video spotlights the unsettling statistic that one in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Dauzat St. Marie's mission is to raise awareness of the importance of early detection and to fund the future through raising donations for the American Cancer Society.

Find out more about Dauzat St. Marie and how to give at https://dsm.band/acs.

