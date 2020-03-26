Historic Richmond Town Closed Until Further Notice

Read a message from Staten Island's Historic Richmond Town:

Dear Friends,



Historic Richmond Town is temporarily closed until further notice. All events and programs have been cancelled or postponed for the remainder of the spring season. The health and safety of our visitors and staff is of the utmost importance and we are monitoring updates from all city, state, and federal agencies as well as following guidelines and mandates from CDC and NYC Department of Health. Please visit our website and social media channels for the latest information as it continues to be made available to us.



While our buildings remain closed, our grounds remain available during regular operating hours and we hope that the opportunity to enjoy the nature and beauty of the property will be a beacon of serenity and hope during these trying times. Please follow the City and CDC's guidelines on social distancing and preventative actions. Gatherings on the grounds larger than allowed by the City, State and Federal governments will not be allowed.



Challenges presented by virus have resonated deeply for everyone across the world. As cultural institutions everywhere brave this crisis, the generosity of our community is imperative to our survival. If you are able, please consider donating any tickets you have purchased to our events and programs. Every contribution made to Historic Richmond Town--as well as other cultural institutions you hold close to your heart--help arts and culture to maintain during these challenging times and spring back into action when this storm passes.



For now, Historic Richmond Town stands in solidarity with all cultural institutions everywhere ensuring we remain viable and accessible in continuing our missions. Despite the present challenges, our team remains dedicated to fulfilling our mission by creating new opportunities for the public to explore the diversity of the American experience from the colonial period to the present. Arts & Culture in Quarantine is our free online series that aims to provide diverse programming and digital content to our audience as we all continue to brave the challenges presented by virus. In the coming weeks, you can enjoy living history demonstration videos, staff interviews, blog posts, and even virtual tours and behind-the-scenes looks at our collection, buildings, and historic houses on-site right from your living rooms. We also encourage you to explore our online collection and virtual exhibits as a continued source of education and inspiration for you and your family.



For three hundred years, Historic Richmond Town has been preserving and presenting centuries of American life through the efforts of ordinary people, from every background, who worked to build an extraordinary country. Today, we see the same resilience in the current generations: ordinary people from all backgrounds banning together to forge ahead in the face of uncertainty. As we all navigate this uncertain time, the enduring spirit of our community and dedication of our staff and Board of Directors to continuing the mission of Historic Richmond Town serve as a reminder that together, we will get through this.



Stay safe, and we look forward to welcoming you back to Historic Richmond Town soon.



Sincerely,

Jessica B. Phillips

Executive Director & CEO





