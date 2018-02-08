Hey, Look This Over... A Brief History of New York City Center Encores!

For 25 years, New York City Center's Encores! series has been bringing classic American musicals back to life. This is where Chicago, Wonderful Town, and Finian's Rainbow were reborn-but we're just getting started.

Since 1994, Encores has resurrected forgotten gems (Cabin in the Sky, Bloomer Girl, and Of Thee I Sing), staged timeless classics (Kismet, Allegro, and Paint Your Wagon), and brought back outright favorites (Damn Yankees, Hair, and Follies). Not only has the City Center stage been graced by Broadway legends like Patti LuPone, Donna Murphy, Nathan Lane, Tommy Tune, Kristin Chenoweth and Sutton Foster, but it has welcomed many stars from beyond the world of theatre. Anne Hathaway, Ashanti, Tony Goldwyn, and Sean Hayes (just to name a few) have all taken their turn in the spotlight in an Encores! production.

To kick off this special season, catch a glimpse of the future of Encores! in the original production Hey, Look Me Over!, a cavalcade of overtures, opening numbers, grand finales, and other excerpts from beloved shows that Encores! hasn't gotten to-yet. Look for the likes of Mack & Mabel, Greenwillow, Wildcat, and others of their ilk. It's a lot of numbers that add up to one exciting celebration: Encores! at 25.

Until then, take a trip to Encores past and relive some of the greatest productions of the past 25 years!

Related Articles