Helsinki Hudson To Host Fashion Show To Benefit CMH's Rehabilitation Services

The city's style and fashion community will come out in full force with "Struttin' with the Stars Act III," a fashion show with celebrity lookalikes and musical entertainment at Club Helsinki Hudson on Wednesday, March 25, at 7:30pm, to benefit Columbia Memorial Health Foundation's rehabilitation services.

The event, hosted by Sam Rielly, will feature fashions from The Second Show.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.

Club Helsinki Hudson

405 Columbia St.

Hudson, N.Y.

info@helsinkihudson.com

helsinkihudson.com

518.828.4800





