Hellenic Film Society to Open New York Greek Film Expo 2025 with US Premiere of MURPHY’S LAW

The Hellenic Film Society (HFS) will launch its annual New York Greek Film Expo on Thursday, October 2, 2025, with a special Opening Night Screening and Reception at the Directors Guild Theater in Manhattan (110 W. 57th St.). Tickets are available now at hellenicfilmsociety.org.

Opening night begins with a reception at 5:00 p.m., followed by the US premiere of Murphy’s Law at 7:00 p.m. The comedy stars award-winning actors Katia Goulioni and Andreas Konstantinou, directed by Angelos Frantzis. Goulioni, Konstantinou, and Frantzis will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A.

In the film, Goulioni delivers a bravura performance as a failed actress longing for the roles that eluded her. After a serious accident on her 40th birthday, she is thrust into an alternate reality where she must play the parts she could have had, had she made different choices. Termed a “psychoanalytic screwball comedy,” Murphy’s Law blends frantic pacing, shifting tones, and flamboyant originality. Goulioni earned a Hellenic Film Academy Best Actress nomination for her performance.

The film also features Victoria Elizabeth Bitouni, Thanos Tokakis, Constantine Makroulakis, Vangelio Andreadaki, Daphne Alexander, and Nikos Kouros.

Following opening night, the Expo continues:

October 3–5 at Village East Theater (Manhattan)

October 7–8 at Barrymore Film Center (Fort Lee, NJ)

October 10–12 at Museum of the Moving Image (Astoria, NY), with a special retrospective of director Pantelis Voulgaris.

About the Hellenic Film Society

The Hellenic Film Society USA, based in Astoria, NY, is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting Greek cinema and culture through screenings, festivals, and partnerships across the US. Its programs include the Always on Sunday monthly film series at the Museum of the Moving Image, collaborations with festivals nationwide, and the annual New York Greek Film Expo.

HFS is supported by the Kallinikeion Foundation and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), with additional support from Microsoft, the Greek National Tourism Organization, the New York State Council on the Arts, and others.