Hear THE SOUNDS OF DEMOCRACY Featuring Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet With Wynton Marsalis

The event will take place October 30 At 6PM.

Marcus Performing Arts Center announced today that it will join Performing Arts Centers from around the world to present the concert event, THE SOUNDS OF DEMOCRACY on October 30th. Tickets will go on sale October 9th at 11am CST.



Tickets for The Sounds of Democracy are $10 per household and are available at MarcusCenter.org. Tickets include access to the concert beginning at 6pm on Friday October 30 through midnight on November 3. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Marcus Center's mission to connect our community to the world through the transformative power of the live performing arts.



The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet's performance of "The Sounds of Democracy" aims to entertain, inspire, and uplift audiences with the full vigor, vision, and depth of America's music.



Led by trumpeter/composer Wynton Marsalis and featuring seven of jazz's finest soloists, the concert's unique repertoire celebrates jazz's embodiment of freedom and democracy.



The evening will feature the premiere of The Democracy Suite, a new Marsalis composition written during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis as a response to the political, social, and economic struggles facing our nation. The Democracy Suite is a swinging and stimulating instrumental rumination on the issues that have recently dominated our lives as well as the beauty that could emerge from a collective effort to create a better future.



This concert was filmed on September 27, 2020 at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City in accordance with the New York State Department of Health Interim Guidance on Media Production.



Kendra Whitlock-Ingram, President and CEO of the Marcus Center states "In these unprecedented times, the Marcus Center recognizes how important it is to keep us all connected through the arts. We are thrilled to be able to share this amazing concert experience with the Milwaukee community and to continue our relationship with the Jazz at Lincoln Center and Wynton Marsalis."

