HealthcareHeroes Concert Series to Feature Questlove, Meghan Trainor, Gavin DeGraw

Northwell Health announced today that this year's Side By Side: A Celebration of Service™ will be a Memorial Day television special honoring health care and military heroes who are serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York. Additionally, each Monday in May leading up to this special, Northwell Health will amplify New York City's 7:00pm appreciation of essential workers with the #HealthcareHeroes Concert Series featuring The Roots drummer/bandleader Questlove, who will perform a DJ set, and superstars Gavin DeGraw and Meghan Trainor. The series, which will also include conversations with heroes of the pandemic, will stream live via Northwell Health's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwellHealth1) at 7:00pm ET on May 4, May 11, and May 18 with the Side By Side: A Celebration of Service™ special airing May 25 at 7:00pm ET on WNBC Channel 4.

Northwell Health's team of medical professionals have been at the forefront of the crisis in New York, where the most cases have been confirmed in the US.

"While service is at the heart of all health care workers, first responders and our armed forces, COVID-19 is a situation like we have never seen before," said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, New York's largest health care provider and private employer. "Despite these challenges, our clinicians have braved unthinkable conditions, sacrificing to treat those who have been infected. As with our veterans and active-duty military, we owe it to them to celebrate their efforts and unwavering commitment to do the right thing."

Last year, Northwell launched its inaugural Side By Side: A Celebration of Service™ over Memorial Day weekend 2019 in honor of veterans and active military. The two-part celebration, as the official pinnacle event of NYC Fleet Week, featured free daytime performances by Boyz II Men, Gavin DeGraw, The U.S. Navy Band and more, along with extraordinary storytelling by veterans. Later that evening, Northwell provided free tickets to hundreds of service members and their families for a special performance by GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum band Imagine Dragons.

"The inaugural Side By Side was a profound showing of what we can and should do to celebrate those who have sacrificed so much," said Juan Serrano, assistant vice president of Northwell Health's Office of Military and Veterans Liaison Services. "It's also allowed us to continue serving them, as the money raised during the past year will help us construct Northwell's new Care Coordination Center in Queens. Our mission to provide as many resources to veterans and our military has never been stronger."

Since 2006, Northwell has been serving and supporting active-duty personnel, veterans and their families as a proud, military-friendly employer and provider of both medical care and behavioral health treatment for those struggling with PTSD, while also recruiting and assisting newly returned veterans trying to find a job and acclimate back into civilian life. Northwell hires hundreds of veterans a year, and over the past decade has also awarded about $2 million to employees who were mobilized and deployed overseas - funds that represent the difference between their military pay and the regular salaries they would have earned at their Northwell jobs. In recognition of its efforts, Northwell is ranked as the nation's seventh top nonprofit employer by the veterans advocacy group "Military Friendly."

For more on Side By Side: A Celebration of Service™ please visit SideBySideNYC.com.





