Harvey Weinstein Files $500K Lawsuit Over Unpaid FINDING NEVERLAND Fees

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has filed a lawsuit seeking unpaid fees for the national tour of the musical “Finding Neverland”.

In the lawsuit filed with the Manhattan Supreme Court today, Weinstein is seeking nearly $500,000 in alleged unpaid weekly consulting fees earned as an executive producer n the show's national tour, as well as a 25.75% share of the show's profits.

According to the New York Post, while the total profits of the tour are unknown, Weinstein's unpaid fees could total as high as $465,750.

“We’re only suing because we got no cooperation from the other side,” said attorney Robert J. Hantman, and that the convicted rapist is seeking an amicable arrangement.

Finding Neverland is based on the Academy Award-winning film based on the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee. The original film was produced by Weinstein's Miramax production company.

The original Broadway production of Finding Neverland, starring Kelsey Grammer and Matthew Morrison, opened on Broadway in April of 2015 and closed after seventeen months. The national tour lauched in 2019, and successfully ran for 81 weeks.

Weinstein remains in jail after being found guilty of rape in 2020. He will face a retrial this November for rape and sexual assault charges after his 23-year sentance was overturned in April.