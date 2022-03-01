Harvey Fierstein's New Memoir I WAS BETTER LAST NIGHT Available Today

I Was Better Last Night, the new memoir by cultural icon, gay rights activist, and four-time Tony AwardÂ®-winning actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein is available today on Alfred A. Knopf.

To celebrate the release of the book, tonight at 6 PM ET, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center is hosting a free live-streamed conversation with Fierstein and journalist Michael Musto. Immediately following the conversation, Fierstein and Doug Reside, Curator of the Billy Rose Theatre Division, will have a live Q&A with viewers. To register for this event, please visit: https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2022/03/01/harvey-fierstein-i-was-better-last-night-memoir

In addition, Fierstein is scheduled to make the following appearances in the coming weeks:

Â· Wednesday, March 2 (Brooklyn) - The Bell House in conversation with Jordan Roth

Â· Thursday, March 3 (Manhattan) - The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in conversation with Michael Riedel

Â· Tuesday, March 8 (Manhattan) - The National Arts Club in conversation with Julie Halston

Â· Wednesday, March 9 (Virtual) - Seattle's Elliot Bay Book Store in conversation with Bianca Del Rio

Â· Friday, March 11 (Red Hook, NY) - Bard College in conversation with Justin Vivian Bond

Â· Sunday, March 13 (Virtual) - Free Library of Philadelphia in conversation with Catherine Cohen

Â· Monday, March 14 (Hartford, CT) - Immanuel Congregational Church in conversation with Duby McDowell

Â· Tuesday, March 15 (Ridgefield, CT) - Ridgefield County Playhouse in conversation with Roz Chast

For ticketing, additional information, and to learn about future events, please visit: www.harveyfierstein.com/events

Fierstein's poignant and hilarious new memoir reveals never-before-told stories of his personal struggles and conflict, of sex and romance, and of his fabled career which has transported him from community theater in Brooklyn to the lights of Broadway, to the absurd excesses of Hollywood, and back.

He has received accolades and awards for acting in and/or writing an incredible string of hit plays, musicals, and television shows: Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, Mrs. Doubtfire, Independence Day, "Cheers," La Cage Aux Folles, Torch Song Trilogy, Newsies, Kinky Boots, and this spring's eagerly anticipated Broadway revival of Funny Girl. While he has never shied away from the spotlight, Fierstein says that even those closest to him have never heard most of the tales revealed in these wildly entertaining pages.

I Was Better Last Night bares the inner life of this eccentric non-conforming child from his roots in 1952 Brooklyn, to the experimental worlds of Andy Warhol and the Theatre of the Ridiculous, to the gay rights movements of the seventies and the tumultuous AIDS crisis of the eighties, through decades of addiction, despair, and ultimate triumph.

Fierstein's candid recollections provide a rich window into downtown New York City life, gay culture, and the evolution of theater (of which he has been a defining figure), as well as a moving account of his family's journey of acceptance. I Was Better Last Night is filled with wisdom gained, mistakes made, and stories that come together to describe an astonishingly colorful and meaningful life. Lucky for us all, his unique and recognizable voice is as engaging, outrageously funny, and vulnerable on the page.

Harvey Fierstein's legendary career has transported him from community theater in Brooklyn, to the lights of Broadway, to the absurd excesses of Hollywood and back. He's received accolades and awards for acting in and/or writing an incredible string of hit plays, films, and TV shows: Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, Mrs. Doubtfire, Independence Day, Cheers, La Cage Aux Folles, Torch Song Trilogy, Newsies, and Kinky Boots. While he has never shied away from the spotlight, Mr. Fierstein says that even those closest to him have never heard most of the tales-of personal struggles and conflict, of sex and romance, of his fabled career-revealed in these wildly entertaining pages.



I Was Better Last Night bares the inner life of this eccentric nonconforming child from his roots in 1952 Brooklyn, to the experimental worlds of Andy Warhol and the Theatre of the Ridiculous, to the gay rights movements of the seventies and the tumultuous AIDS crisis of the eighties, through decades of addiction, despair, and ultimate triumph.



Mr. Fierstein's candid recollections provide a rich window into downtown New York City life, gay culture, and the evolution of theater (of which he has been a defining figure), as well as a moving account of his family's journey of acceptance. I Was Better Last Night is filled with wisdom gained, mistakes made, and stories that come together to describe an astonishingly colorful and meaningful life. Lucky for us all, his unique and recognizable voice is as engaging, outrageously funny, and vulnerable on the page.

Harvey Fierstein's legendary career has transported him from community theater in Brooklyn, to the lights of Broadway, to the absurd excesses of Hollywood and back. He's received accolades and awards for acting in and/or writing an incredible string of hit plays, films, and TV shows: Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, Mrs. Doubtfire, Independence Day, Cheers, La Cage Aux Folles, Torch Song Trilogy, Newsies, and Kinky Boots. While he has never shied away from the spotlight, Mr. Fierstein says that even those closest to him have never heard most of the tales-of personal struggles and conflict, of sex and romance, of his fabled career-revealed in these wildly entertaining pages.



I Was Better Last Night bares the inner life of this eccentric nonconforming child from his roots in 1952 Brooklyn, to the experimental worlds of Andy Warhol and the Theatre of the Ridiculous, to the gay rights movements of the seventies and the tumultuous AIDS crisis of the eighties, through decades of addiction, despair, and ultimate triumph.



Mr. Fierstein's candid recollections provide a rich window into downtown New York City life, gay culture, and the evolution of theater (of which he has been a defining figure), as well as a moving account of his family's journey of acceptance. I Was Better Last Night is filled with wisdom gained, mistakes made, and stories that come together to describe an astonishingly colorful and meaningful life. Lucky for us all, his unique and recognizable voice is as engaging, outrageously funny, and vulnerable on the page.