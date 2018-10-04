Harry Lennix to Release Gospel Musical REVIVAL! THE EXPERIENCE

Harry Lennix is releasing the gospel concert movie "Revival! The Experience" in theaters this December, according to Variety.

The film is described as a musical retelling of the Gospel according to John the Apostle. Gospel star MALI MUSIC wrote the movie, with performers including Lennix as Pontius Pilate, Chaka Khan, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michelle Williams, T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh, Victoria Platt, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Noel Gugliemi, Dawnn Lewis, Brely Evans, Obba Babatunde, Bob Wisdom and Bishop William Murphy III.

Lennix spoke about the movie saying, "'Revival! The Experience' is a project that has lived in my heart for many years. It espouses a message of love and courage, something that can help comfort all of us as we process the chaos of daily life."

Danny Green and Obba Babatunde directed the film. Lennix, Holly Carter and David C. Waite are producing through their Xponent Media, Relevé Entertainment and Jupiter Films banners. Executive producing are Steve Harris and Keymáh.

Mike Rudnitsky is booking the theaters for TriCoast Worldwide. International sales will launch at the American Film Market. The movie has been booked into theaters on December 7th in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, Detroit, Dallas and Los Angeles.

In January, the film will expand into Memphis, Baltimore, New Orleans, Norfolk, St. Louis, San Francisco, Cleveland, Orlando, Boston, Tampa, Indianapolis and Milwaukee.

Lennix, who is best known for his role on NBC's "The Blacklist," has also had TV roles in "Commander in Chief," "24" and "ER" and movie roles in "State of Play," "Ray," "The Matrix: Revolutions" and "The Matrix: Reloaded."

