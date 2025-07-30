Harlem Jazz Series Announces August 2025 Lineup Featuring Corey Wallace, Carla Cook & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Harlem Jazz Series has announced its electrifying August 2025 lineup, continuing its celebrated Thursday Night Rhythms of Resistance concert series at Mt. Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church. Each Friday night at 7:00 PM, audiences will experience an unforgettable live performance from some of the most compelling voices in contemporary jazz, including trombone virtuoso Corey Wallace, Grammy-nominated vocalist Carla Cook, and jazz legends Joseph Daley and Warren Smith.

The month opens with a performance by Corey Wallace on August 1. A dynamic trombonist and bandleader, Wallace has shared the stage with jazz luminaries such as Terence Blanchard, Roy Hargrove, and Robert Glasper. His Grammy-nominated work and recognition as a Rising Star Trombonist by DownBeat Magazine reflect his brilliance as both a soloist and collaborator.

On August 8, Joseph Daley returns to his Harlem roots. A master composer and tuba player, Daley has shaped the evolution of jazz for over five decades, working with artists like Gil Evans, Carla Bley, and Sam Rivers. His acclaimed suite Seven Deadly Sins has drawn comparisons to Ellington and Mingus.

Vocalist Milton Suggs will take the stage on August 15, bringing his deeply resonant baritone and original compositions. Hailed as a rising star male vocalist by DownBeat Magazine, Suggs blends tradition with bold innovation.

Carla Cook will perform on August 22. A Grammy nominee known for her genre-spanning style, Cook delivers performances that fuse jazz, gospel, R&B, and Motown with impeccable vocal technique and rich emotional depth.

The month concludes on August 29 with percussion icon Warren Smith. A founding member of Max Roach’s M'Boom percussion ensemble and a longtime innovator in the jazz world, Smith brings more than 60 years of musical mastery to the Harlem stage.

Each concert in the Harlem Jazz Series takes place at Mt. Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church (15 Mount Morris Park West, NYC) at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $25 and available at www.harlemjazzboxx.com.

Ongoing Weekly Series:

Craig Harris & the Harlem Nightsongs Big Band

Every Thursday evening through the season, experience the thunderous rhythms and soul-stirring sounds of Craig Harris & the Harlem Nightsongs Big Band in The Thursday Night Rhythms of Resistance. This series showcases the role of music in mobilizing, organizing, and inspiring collective action.