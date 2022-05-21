Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz to Present a Burlesque LORD OF THE RINGS Tribute

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz are set to present The Fellowship of the G-String - A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to Lord of the Rings at The Slipper Room, 167 Orchard Street, NYC, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Admission is $25. Tickets are pre-sold and have reserved seating. For tickets go to: www.slipperroom.com. Doors 7:00 / Show at 8:00 PM. For more information about Hotsy Totsy burlesque, visit www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com. The Slipper Room is 21+

Bilbo Baggins, has come back to the shire again, this time he claims it is for his favorite toenail clippers, but the elves who brought him suspect he is searching for something more "precious". Meanwhile the townsfolk of the Shire are throwing a party in Bilbo's honor, complete with the best burlesque troupe of Middle Earth. We got it all, elves, dragons, dwarves and rumor is that Gandalf is planning to be gogo dancing.

J. R. R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings is one of the most beloved fantasy series of all time, he first wrote and published The Hobbit in 1937, and it wasn't until the mid 1950's that he published the Lord of the Rings Trilogy. Since then it has been reprinted in 38 languages, spawned radio dramas, movies and most recently the soon to be produced TV show The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. We think it is well past time that Hotsy Totsy pay tribute.

This year, Hotsy Totsy turned 15! The first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, in April of 2007and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

