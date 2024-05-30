Hal Linden and Marilu Henner to Star in THE JOURNALS OF ADAM AND EVE Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hal Linden and Marilu Henner are set to star in The Journals of Adam and Eve, a new comedy by Ed. Weinberger, which will be presented as a special summer run at The Sheen Center. Amy Anders Corcoran will direct. Performances will take place July 10th through 28th with opening night set for July 11th. The show is presented by Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, MaryLou Pagano, Executive Director.



The Journals of Adam and Eve will, for the first time in their own words, tell the true story of the legendary couple—the world’s first love story. It chronicles from Eden to Exile…from their first date to their twilight years, and from bachelor and bachelorette to being the world’s first parents.



Performance schedule is Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7 pm with matinees, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 pm. Prices range from $39-$99 and can be purchased by calling 212-219-3132 or online at https://www.sheencenter.org/

Marilu Henner has the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero. She has done it all with 7 Broadway shows (including (Chicago, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Social Security, Grease!), 79 films (including 31 for Hallmark), 2 classic sitcoms (“Taxi”, “Evening Shade”) 5 Golden Globe nominations and the New York Times Best Selling Author of 10 books on health, parenting, memory, and lifestyle improvement. Marilu hosted and Executive Produced two syndicated talk shows (“Marilu” and “Shape up Your Life”). She has been a keynote speaker for many organizations and has spoken before Congress 11 times. She can be seen in Disney’s Haunted Mansions, and “Rock & Doris Try to Write a Movie”, the Aurora Teagarden Hallmark prequel. One of her most interesting jobs is that she can be heard as the English dub in 16 Netflix international projects. She also launched a cabaret show Music & Memories which has toured across the country. Marilu has a busy summer having just come from starring in the Bucks County Playhouse production of Noises Off! and later this summer will reprise her role in the off-Broadway comedy Madwomen of the West when it crosses the pond to London.



Hal Linden’s career has spanned more than 65 years. He is best known for his iconic portrayal of police precinct captain Barney Miller in the hit series that aired on ABC from 1975-1982 and earned him multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. Linden made his Broadway debut in 1957 in Bells Are Ringing. He later starred in the 1962 revival of Anything Goes followed by more than 20 Broadway and off-Broadway productions including Picasso at the Lapin Agile, The Scottsboro Boys, Tuesdays with Morrie, On Golden Pond, Chicago, Cabaret and The Rothschilds, for which he received a Tony® Award for his performance. Feature films include When You Comin’ Back Red Ryder, Bells Are Ringing, Out to Sea with Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon, Starflight One, A New Life, with Alan Alda Time Changer, and The Samuel Project. His most recent feature film was You People in 2023.