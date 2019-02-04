Following her sold out performance on January 30th, Hailey Kilgore will return to Feinstein's/54 Below for a special encore show! Featuring a wide range of songs that have inspired and shaped her meteoric career. The evening will be produced by Yael Silver, with Musical Direction by Ted Arthur.

Hailey Kilgore plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at 9:30 pm. There is a $45- $65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Tony, Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critic nominated star of Once On This Island. Humbled, honored, grateful. Theatre World Award Winner for Broadway Debut! Other credits include The Village (NBC), NC-17 (Donald), Ain't Misbehavin (Woman), Our Town (Rebecca Gibbs, Woman), Crumbs From the Table of Joy (Ermina), Romeo and Juliet (Prince, Friar) National August Wilson Monologue Competition (Rose). Instagram: @haileyfkilgore

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

