HONOR, An Artist Lecture By Suzanne Bocanegra To Have First Multi-Night Run At The Performing Garage

Visual artist Suzanne Bocanegra’s acclaimed Honor, an Artist Lecture—starring award-winning actor Lili Taylor—will return to New York this fall for its first-ever multi-night run at The Performing Garage (33 Wooster Street) from September 3–14, 2025.

Directed by Geoff Sobelle, produced by Jecca Barry, and with Frances McDormand and Kathleen Irvin Loughlin serving as executive producers, the work expands on a series of sold-out one-night-only performances to offer audiences a rare opportunity to experience Bocanegra’s celebrated piece over multiple evenings.

Part performance, part memoir, and part kaleidoscopic cultural essay, Honor, an Artist Lecture interweaves Bocanegra’s personal narrative with her interpretation of a monumental 16th-century tapestry, Honor (from the series The Honors), one of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s great treasures. The tapestry depicts 69 historical and allegorical figures offering moral lessons in honor and dishonor. Bocanegra’s meticulous reading of the work connects diverse subjects including Carole King’s Tapestry album, tableau vivant, the founding of the Girl Scouts of America, the Monkees, the history of theater, and ultimately, the meaning of honor itself.

Critically lauded, Honor has been described as “peak lecture-performance in the age of the internet: hundreds of images and deftly intertwined stories that romp through time, inserting the personal into a broader cultural history with precision and wit” (Claire Bishop, ARTFORUM).

Performance Schedule

September 3–6 at 7:00 PM

September 7 at 2:00 PM

September 9–13 at 7:00 PM

September 14 at 2:00 PM

Run time: 75 minutes

Venue

The Performing Garage

33 Wooster Street

New York, NY