HOLI AT THE SEAPORT Celebrates The Arrival Of Spring With The Hindu Festival

The Seaport announced today it will host its annual Holi celebration, the Hindu festival of colors, this weekend in partnership with Culture Tree and the South Street Seaport Museum.

The festival, celebrated by millions around the world to mark the arrival of spring, consists of tossing brightly pigmented powders to mark the warm weather and blooming foliage. The Seaport festivities will also include an outdoor Indian market where visitors can try traditional Indian cuisine prepared by nearly a dozen Indian-owned businesses, including Tagmo, the Seaport's own Indian restaurant.

The Holi festival will take place at the Seaport on Fulton and Front Streets this Saturday, March 18th from 11am-2pm. The celebration is free and open to the public, but advance registration for certain events is required.

"With food, crafts, dance and the traditional Holi powder celebration, this weekend's festivities at the Seaport are a great way to participate in the traditional Hindu holiday and usher in Spring," said Ellie Chamberland, Vice President of Marketing for the Seaport. "This year, we are excited to not only celebrate the Festival of Colors, but also spotlight a range of locally-owned Indian businesses, artists and leaders that are all helping contribute to the day's events. We invite New Yorkers to join us in brightening the cobblestone streets on this colorful occasion."

New Yorkers looking to celebrate Holi will find an exciting range of festive activities at the Seaport, starting with a bilingual (Hindi-English) story time for children and a puppet-making workshop. Families attending the festival can then gather for a puppet show telling the story of Colors of Krishna's Love, which highlights one of the most beloved stories from Krishna's childhood. Food lovers can listen in on a discussion led by Anu Sehgal, Founder and President of the Culture Tree, about the food eaten during Holi and their cultural and nutritional significance. Music and dance fans can join a Bhangra lesson - a type of energetic folk dance from the Punjab region - led by Sarina Jain, founder of Masala Bhangra. The class will be accompanied by a soundtrack of traditional beats by Dholi Amrit from Premier Drummers. Last, the Seaport Museum is hosting a collaborative mural making workshop on Pier 16, inspired by the colorful pigments thrown during the annual festival.

Programming Schedule:

STORY TIME & PUPPET-MAKING

11:00am | All Ages | Seaport Museum | 12 Fulton Street | Free

Kick off the Holi celebration in the South Street Seaport Museum's introduction galleries. Festivities begin with author Anu Sehgal's bi-lingual (Hindi-English) reading of her new book Kahani Rangeeli, or Colorful Story, which shares the ancient story of Holi and how it's celebrated. After learning the history of Holi, children are invited to make puppets in preparation for the puppet show Colors of Krishna's Love, presented by WonderSpark Puppets. Together they'll enjoy one of the most beloved stories from Krishna's childhood in which he engages in games and antics with friends and family.

FOODS OF HOLI

11:30am | All Ages | Seaport Museum | Fulton Street

Join Anu Sehgal as she talks about the traditional foods of Holi, their cultural and nutritional significance.

PUPPET SHOW

11:35am | All Ages | 12 Fulton Street

The puppet show, Colors of Krishna's Love, highlights one of the most beloved stories from Krishna's childhood, engaging in games and antics with his friends and family, including his friends Radha and Sudama. These beautiful moments from Krishna's life celebrate unconditional love and friendship. The show will include dance, drama, puppetry, songs and a grand finale in which the children can play with their own Krishna, Sudama and Radha puppets. This show is produced in partnership with WonderSpark Puppets and The Culture Tree.

HOLI DANCE & DRUM PERFORMANCE

12:30pm | All Ages | Fulton & Front Streets

The Holi celebration continues with a colorful and vibrant Bhangra dance lesson led by the renowned dancer, Sarina Jain, founder of Masala Bhangra. Jain will get everyone moving with Bhangra dance, an energetic folk dance from the Punjab region. Dholi Amrit from Premier Drummers will provide a soundtrack of beats to keep people moving.

POWDER PLAY

1:00pm | All Ages | Fulton & Front Streets

The festivities will end with powder play, the quintessential part of Holi, in which everyone will be able to play Holi with colors (Holi Hai!). Holi's signature colored powders may be purchased from vendors at the event.

HOLI COLLABORATIVE MURAL

March 18, 19 | 11am-4:30pm | Pier 16 | Free

Continue the Holi celebration on Pier 16 with the Seaport Museum by joining in to create a vibrant collaborative mural inspired by the colorful pigment thrown during the annual festival. Together, we will roll up our sleeves and celebrate the colors of Holi. Participants will also receive a free take-away designed and printed by Bowne & Co. to customize as a keepsake for this special celebration.

The Seaport is New York City's original neighborhood, a maritime hub of history located along the East River in Lower Manhattan, with iconic waterfront views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the city skyline. It serves as a vibrant home to residents and a global destination for travelers, offering more than 450,000 square feet of entertainment, dining, and cultural experiences.

Home to independent businesses, the historic South Street Seaport Museum, entertainment hub Pier 17, and the newly restored Tin Building, a 53,000 square foot culinary destination curated by Jean-Georges, the Seaport is an epicenter of culture. With support from its founding partners-Chase, Heineken, and Pepsi-the neighborhood celebrates emerging and resident artists, local organizations, and community connectivity through its curated seasonal programming.

Visit www.TheSeaport.nyc for the latest.