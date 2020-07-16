HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Returns With THE AMAZING MR. X
Your favorite live comedy show and horror movie screening series HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST returns this Wednesday at 9:00 PM EST! Join Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) via Twitch as he livestreams classic public domain horror movies interspersed with host segments and special guests. Log on, sit back, and prepare to laugh until you scream!
This week, the Horrorfest team brings you Bernard Vorhaus' 1948 thriller "The Amazing Mr. X," starring Lynn Bari, Cathy O'Donnell, and "The Turkish Delight" himself, Turhan Bey. Tune in to the Horrorfest Twitch stream at 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday, July 22nd for mysterious sightings, unexplained voices, haunting music, and shocking revelations from the beyond! Wednesday's show features new skits, bits, and screams from host Hoff Matthews and co-producers Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB), Marybess Pritchett (An Inconvenient Talk Show), and George Gordon (Laugh Track Festival, Your Good Friend).
Show Link: https://www.twitch.tv/hoffmatthews/
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1982844881847101/
