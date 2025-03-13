HIRSCHFELD'S SONDHEIM Poster Book Will Be Released This Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new poster book titled Hirschfeld’s Sondheim will be released later this year. For the first time ever, Al Hirschfeld’s art of Stephen Sondheim’s musicals will be made available, packaged in an oversized removable poster book. The book also features texts by Bernadette Peters and Ben Brantley.

Preorder a signed copy of the book for $39.00 here. Books are signed by author and Al Hirschfeld Foundation Creative Director David Leopold. The book is estimated to ship on September 8, 2025.

Hirschfeld's Sondheim book cover

Al Hirschfeld drew his first Sondheim show in 1957—West Side Story. Since then, in his iconic, illustrative style, Hirschfeld captured almost all of Sondheim’s Broadway shows and several films featuring the composer’s songs and scripts. Sondheim was a Hirschfeld collector, acquiring drawings directly from the artist and through his friends and collaborators like Hal Prince. In his last interview just five days before his death on November 26, 2021, the New York Times ran a photo of Sondheim in his home with an image of Hirschfeld’s Putting it Together in the background.

This first volume in a series of deluxe Hirschfeld poster books, Hirschfeld’s Sondheim, contains 25 of his art drawn from life before the opening night of each of Sondheim’s productions. Hirschfeld’s images capture the essence of the performances even better than the photographs of the shows. All of Sondheim’s best-known plays are included—West Side Story, Follies, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, and Sunday in the Park with George—in 25 ready-to-frame, removable art prints. All images will be scanned from the archives of the Al Hirschfeld Foundation. On the reverse side—rare, ancillary images from the archives, as well as an introduction by Bernadette Peters, an essay by Ben Brantley, and text by David Leopold, Hirschfeld’s archivist and creative director of the Al Hirschfeld Foundation.