HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Two Premieres May 14th

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" has revealed its season two premiere date - Friday, May 14th!

The musical Disney Plus series returns with twelve brand new episodes.

In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition.

Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. Season one of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is currently available on Disney+. It has been "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes as measured by a consensus of reviews by top critics and audience members and was recently awarded a GLAAD Media Award.

The cast includes Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

Broadway's star of "Dear Evan Hansen," Andrew Barth Feldman, will appear in a guest role in the upcoming new season.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, at Matt Barnett sing "Breaking Free" during season one here:

Photo Credit: Disney Plus