HERE WE ARE to Offer $25 and $40 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush Policies

Two ticketing initiatives are launching for the world premiere of Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim.



For each performance, a limited number of $25 tickets will be available via a weekly lottery, as well as a limited number of $40 same-day rush tickets, via TodayTix.



Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the cast of Here We Are will feature Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.



LOTTERY INFORMATION



The lottery for Here We Are will open for entries on the TodayTix app each Sunday at 12:01 AM for the coming week's performances and Will Close at 12:00 PM on the day before each performance. Winners will be notified by push notification and email between 1 - 4 PM on the day before their selected show, and will have 30 minutes to claim their tickets in the app. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry is free and open to all.



SAME-DAY RUSH INFORMATION

Via TodayTix's mobile rush program, tickets for that day's performance of Here We Are will be available on the TodayTix app at 9:00 AM each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can download the app and "unlock" rush tickets by sharing the program on social media ahead of their desired performance day.



The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.



The strictly limited engagement will begin on Thursday, September 28 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street), with an Opening Night on Sunday, October 22, for 15 weeks only.



Here We Are will include choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, hair & make-up design by Wigmaker Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.





Here We Are is co-presented by The Shed (Artistic Director Alex Poots, President and COO Maryann Jordan, and Chief Executive Producer Madani Younis).



Oscar Arce serves as Associate Producer.