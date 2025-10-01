HERCULES Original London Cast Recording Sets Release Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hercules Original London Cast Recording is set to be released this month! Releasing on 10 October for digital download and streaming, 21 November on CD and 5 December on Vinyl, the cast recording features brand new recordings of the hits written by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel for the 1997 animated feature film such as ‘Go the Distance', ‘Zero To Hero' and ‘I Won't Say (I'm In Love)' plus a host of new songs written specifically for the new musical.

Available to stream and download Oct 10. CD and Vinyl are available for preorder now at the Disney Music Emporium UK store here and will be available online and in-person at the merchandise shop at Theatre Royal Drury Lane later this winter.

Alan Menken (music) - “This Hercules cast album represents the culmination of a journey that started way back in the mid 90's in the world of Disney animation. The unique opportunities that came from composing a score filled with stylish pop and gospel influences, combined with David Zippel's brilliant, sophisticated lyrics, never failed to delight me. I believe audiences connected, both then and now, with that sense of joy we had in our writing process.

"One of my favorite aspects of adapting my own pre-existing material for a stage production is being able to give voice to characters who never sang before, like Hades. Including Hades' new song, David and I have written seven new songs that bring even more heart and soul into the story.

"I'm thrilled to share our enthusiasm for this next chapter in our hero's journey. So, here it is, please enjoy our new, theatrical, Hercules!!”

David Zippel (Lyrics) - “What a joy it has been for Alan and me to reconnect with Hercules, The Muses, Meg, Hades, The Mount Olympus gang, our brilliant music department and the extraordinary singing actors who bring these characters and our songs to life. We have loved the chance to write new songs and deepen Hercules's emotional journey and we cannot be more excited to share this album with, what the ancient Greeks called, the known world.”

The album is performed by the outstanding London cast, including Luke Brady as Hercules, as the Muses, Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope) and Robyn Rose-Li (Terpsichore); Mae Ann Jorolan (Meg), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Phil), Stephen Carlile (Hades), and Craig Gallivan and Lee Zarrett (in the roles of Bob and Charles).

Tracklist:

1 Prologue - Ensemble, Narrator

2 Gospel Truth I (Mount Olympus) – Muses, Ensemble

3 Gospel Truth II (Underworld) – Muses, Ensemble

4 Despina's Lullaby – Despina, Muses

5 Gospel Truth III (Herc was Mortal) - Muses

6 Today's Gonna Be My Day - Hercules

7 Go the Distance - Hercules

8 Go the Distance Reprise – Hercules, Muses

9 One Last Hope – Phil, Hercules

10 Forget About It – Meg, Hercules

11 Gospel Truth IV (So Not Dead) - Muses

12 Getting Even – Hades, Bob, Charles, Ensemble

13 Zero to Hero – Hercules, Muses, Phil, Ensemble

14 A Muse Bouche — Muses

15 I'm Back! – Phil, Ensemble

16 Getting Even Reprise – Bob, Charles

17 Phil Goes the Distance/Doomed to Be Human - Phil, Hercules

18 I Won't Say (I'm in Love) – Meg, Muses

19 I Won't Say (I'm in Love) Reprise - Hercules, Meg

20 Great Bolts of Thunder – Muses, Zeus, Hades, Ensemble

21 To Be Human - Hercules

22 Gospel Truth V (That's Our Tale) – Muses, Ensemble

23 A Star is Born – Muses, Company

24 BONUS TRACK: To Be Human (Original Alan Menken Demo) – Alan Menken

Having opened in June of this year, Hercules has a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah. The new production of Hercules, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Go the Distance.

Ancient Greece. A time of gods, mortals… and Hercules, who isn't quite either. But if he's not a god, how can he possibly save the world from Hades? It's one thing flexing those pecs, but going from zero to hero requires a different kind of strength.