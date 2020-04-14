HEDWIG Composer Stephen Trask Marries Partner of 35 Years

Broadway composer Stephen Trask and his partner or 35 years, Michael, are officially a married couple. Michael told the Lexington Herald Leader: "We were just sort of being lazy and letting stuff play out. But then this world-changing event occurs within a space of a month or two, and suddenly priorities start to rise to the surface."

BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple!

Trask composed the music and lyrics for the stage musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch (also a 2001 film), about a struggling rock star named Hedwig. Trask's real-life band Cheater performed as Hedwig's band "The Angry Inch". He has done five films with filmmaker Paul Weitz. He composed the score for 2004's In Good Company and American Dreamz, for which he also co-wrote the numerous songs the contestants sing, as well as the 2009 film Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant. Trask also scored the 2003 movies Camp and The Station Agent, as well as Dreamgirls (2006), In the Land of Women (2007), The Savages (2007), and The Back-up Plan (2010), among other works. He scored the 2010 film Little Fockers, a sequel to both Meet the Parents (2000) and Meet the Fockers (2004). Recent work includes the 2013 films Lovelace, directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffery Friedman and Admission, directed by Paul Weitz.





