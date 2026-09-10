Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jimin Moon and More to Star in I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: A SANDERSON SISTER ACT

The full company and creative team has been revealed for “I Put A Spell On You: A Sanderson Sister Act.” Broadway’s biggest Halloween party will return to Manhattan’s Webster Hall on Monday, October 12. The Hocus Pocus-inspired concert from Johnson is celebrating its 11th year, following 2025’s record-breaking event.

Last year’s record-breaking 10th Anniversary raised more than $345,000, helping the AFC reach a historic milestone: the purchase of its first permanent shelter, Casa Cecilia, named in honor of the late transgender activist Cecilia Gentili. The shelter is now open and operating in Harlem. Created in 2016 as Jay’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, the event has grown from its beginnings at 54 Below into a viral Halloween phenomenon, attended and streamed by tens of thousands worldwide. A Sanderson Sister Act marks I Put a Spell on You’s eleventh year.

This year's cast will feature Tony Award Nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Anania (The Rocky Horror Show), Stephen Brower (Lempicka), Jonathan Burke (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), DeMarius R. Copes (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Jules Geiss, Chance Hoover, Dava Huesca (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Olivia Lux (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Isabelle McCalla (Schmigadoon!), Jimin Moon (The Rocky Horror Show), Blaine Petrovia, Hannah Solow (Oh, Mary!), Bethany Tesarck (Death Becomes Her), Jeanna de Waal (Sweeney Todd), Garnet Williams (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Teddy Wilson Jr. (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), with premiere New York City drag queens Reese Havoc, Hanukah Lewinsky and Chelsea Piers. Surprise guests will appear via video, and additional performers may be announced leading up to the performance.

Johnson (Parade, The Phantom of the Opera, Moulin Rouge!) and Allison Godleski will return to headline the evening as the cult classic film's Sanderson sisters, Winifred and Sarah, with Sydnie Roy joining the sisterhood as Mary, respectively. Also returning are Stacey Badgett Jr., Maddox Martin, and Kathryn Priest.

The ensemble includes Mark Daniel Aguirre, Parker Aimone, David Nick Alea, E Anastasia, Claire Avakian, Topher J. Babb, Lexi Baldichino, Sophie Barry , Aubee Billie, Macey Bleu, Josh Bordman, Raven Bright, Delaney Burke, Dianne Cano, Rhys Carr, Daniel Chesnut, Sidney Choothesa, Jocelyn Clark, Anaya Colon, Estefania De La Cruz, Jack Dodson, Mollie Downes, Joshua Leon Eguia, Zach Eisenberg, Thea Erichson, Victoria Fiore, Nathan Fister, Nichole Forde, Cassandra Gauthier, Michael Samarie George, Sarah Guarisco, Hazel Hakel, Isabel Harding, Camren Hilyer, Domanick Anton Hubbard, EmmaLee Hutchinson, Regan Jackson, Brittany Jenkins, Diamond Jones, Rachel Kay, Cameryn Kelly, Ken, Megan Kramer, Holden Kunowski, Jacob Kurihara, Jessie Lawyer, Rachel Lockhart, Bella Luttrell, Christopher Marinelli, Sam Marszalek, José Martinez-Chavarria, Anna Sofia McGuire, Tony Mercado, Michelle Mercedes, Abigail Miller, Abby Miller, Ruth Łchav'aya K'isen Miller, Felipe Morales, Anna Nader, Cole Neville, Jaida Ocasio-Parvaiz, Deon Oliverio, Adolfo Ortiz-Feder, Taylor O’Toole, Emilio Padilla, Clairisa S. Patton, Mekhi Payne, Mattson Pearce, De'Andre' Pearson, Caroline Poulis, Minga Prather, Carly Smith Quenqua, Raye Ramirez, Jonathan Reyes, Ravyn Rhiana, Michael Rick, Kerry Rimmer, Sashalie Rios, Corey Rives, Sarina Robbins, Luis Rojas, Nelly Noemie Roos, Junior Rosas, Aliya Rose, Matthew Rossetti, Sierra Rusnak, Victoria Santiago, Ian Saunders, Bella Savastano, Nikki Sember, Drew Shoemaker, Jake Siffert, Mack Simmons, Omari Simmons, Em Stockwell, Abbey Sullivan, Evie Thiebaud, Maya Jerome Thomas, Aidan Toth, Gianna Velez, Ian Viciedo, Sarah Webb, Olivia Winston, David Wright Jr., and YoYo Zhou.

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