HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Host Tonys Watch Party at The Rosevale Cocktail Room at The Civilian Hotel
Fans will have the chance to participate in the Tony Winner Prediction Contest where the guest with the most correct predictions at the end of the night will win a prize.
Heathers The Musical and the Rosevale Cocktail Room will host a Tony Awards watch party sponsored by CIVILIAN Hotel on Sunday, June 8, hosted by cast members of Heathers The Musical.
Guests can sign up at https://rosevalenyc.com/reservations/ to RSVP. The fun begins at 7:30 PM at The Rosevale Cocktail Room at The Civilian Hotel. Small bites and drinks will also be available for purchase to celebrate Broadway’s biggest night.
Fans will have the chance to participate in the Tony Winner Prediction Contest where the guest with the most correct predictions at the end of the night will win a special grand prize of a pair of tickets to Heathers the Musical in New York and a stay at The CIVILIAN Hotel.
Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.
Heathers currently stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer; John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Zan Berube as Heather Chandler, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara through June 21, with Ava DeMary starting June 24; Lisa Ann Walter as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom through June 22, with Jeanette Bayardelle starting June 24; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock; Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.
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Tickets From $93
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