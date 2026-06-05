My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Host Tonys Watch Party at The Rosevale Cocktail Room at The Civilian Hotel

Fans will have the chance to participate in the Tony Winner Prediction Contest where the guest with the most correct predictions at the end of the night will win a prize.

By:
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Host Tonys Watch Party at The Rosevale Cocktail Room at The Civilian Hotel

Heathers The Musical and the Rosevale Cocktail Room will host a Tony Awards watch party sponsored by CIVILIAN Hotel on Sunday, June 8, hosted by cast members of Heathers The Musical.

Guests can sign up at https://rosevalenyc.com/reservations/ to RSVP. The fun begins at 7:30 PM at The Rosevale Cocktail Room at The Civilian Hotel. Small bites and drinks will also be available for purchase to celebrate Broadway’s biggest night.  

Fans will have the chance to participate in the Tony Winner Prediction Contest where the guest with the most correct predictions at the end of the night will win a special grand prize of a pair of tickets to Heathers the Musical in New York and a stay at The CIVILIAN Hotel. 

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.
 
Heathers currently stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer; John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Zan Berube as Heather Chandler, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara through June 21, with Ava DeMary starting June 24; Lisa Ann Walter as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom through June 22, with Jeanette Bayardelle starting June 24; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock; Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.



BroadwayWorld My Shows

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Heathers Color Me Stoked Crewneck
Heathers Color Me Stoked Crewneck
Buy a Heathers The Musical Names Tote
Heathers The Musical Names Tote
Buy a Heathers The Musical Logo Tee
Heathers The Musical Logo Tee
Buy a Heathers The Musical Pin Set
Heathers The Musical Pin Set

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59

Recommended For You