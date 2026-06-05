HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Host Tonys Watch Party at The Rosevale Cocktail Room at The Civilian Hotel

Heathers The Musical and the Rosevale Cocktail Room will host a Tony Awards watch party sponsored by CIVILIAN Hotel on Sunday, June 8, hosted by cast members of Heathers The Musical.

Guests can sign up at https://rosevalenyc.com/reservations/ to RSVP. The fun begins at 7:30 PM at The Rosevale Cocktail Room at The Civilian Hotel. Small bites and drinks will also be available for purchase to celebrate Broadway’s biggest night.

Fans will have the chance to participate in the Tony Winner Prediction Contest where the guest with the most correct predictions at the end of the night will win a special grand prize of a pair of tickets to Heathers the Musical in New York and a stay at The CIVILIAN Hotel.