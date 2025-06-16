HEARTS OF DARKNESS: A FILMMAKER'S APOCALYPSE 4K Restoration Sets U.S. Premiere at Film Forum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new 4K restoration of HEARTS OF DARKNESS: A FILMMAKER'S APOCALYPSE (1991), the award-winning documentary chronicling the disaster-strewn making of Francis Ford Coppola’s APOCALYPSE NOW, will have its U.S. premiere at Film Forum from Friday, July 4 through Thursday, July 17.

In the late 1970s, director Francis Ford Coppola, accompanied by his family and cast and crew, travelled to the Philippines to begin work on what would become APOCALYPSE NOW. But it soon became one of the most notorious shoots in cinema history, spiraling into a hellish, life-threatening nightmare. Chronicling the drama was Coppola’s wife, the late Eleanor Coppola, who shot extensive behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot in 16mm, and recorded audio interviews with her husband and others involved in the movie’s making.

In the early 90s, Eleanor turned her 16mm footage and audio interviews over to filmmakers George Hickenlooper and Fax Bahr, who then interwove it with new interviews with the movie’s cast members (including Martin Sheen and Dennis Hopper) and observers (like George Lucas). After a year of editing, the new documentary debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. It had its New York theatrical premiere at Film Forum.

Says James Mockoski Film Archivist and Restoration Supervisor at American Zoetrope, “For the past 30 years, Eleanor’s 16mm behind-the-scenes footage has been three to four generations removed from the original elements. For this new release and restoration of the documentary, Francis decided to scan the original sources in 4K. The extensive excerpts from the feature are now presented in their original 2.39:1 aspect ratio, rather than being letterboxed into a 4x3 frame.”

HEARTS OF DARKNESS has been restored by American Zoetrope from the original negatives, with a re-mixed 5.1 soundtrack. Co-director Fax Bahr approved the grading, with the final seal of approval given by Francis Ford Coppola. Grading carried out at Roundabout Entertainment, Burbank, California.

A new 4K restoration of Coppola’s APOCALYPSE NOW, in its long-unseen 1979 “Roadshow" version, will run at Film Forum from Friday, June 20 through Thursday, July 3.

Watch the restored trailer for Hearts of Darkness below.