VIDEO: Watch Laurie Metcalf & More in HACKS Season Two Trailer

HBO Max and Universal Television TODAY announced the Emmy®-winning and critically-acclaimed Max Original comedy series HACKS will debut its second season Thursday, May 12 with two episodes. The eight-episode season continues with two new episodes a week, concluding June 2.

The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah's new stand-up act.

Jean Smart, an Emmy®, SAG Awards® and Critics Choice Awards winner for her performance in season one of the series, will return along with Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams, who were all nominated for Emmys for the first season.

Returning cast members Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo also star. New recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, and guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa join in the new season.

HACKS is created and showrun by Emmy® winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the new trailer here: