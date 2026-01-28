HAT PIN: A VAMPIRE FARCE Set For Chain Theatre’s Winter One-Act Festival

Hat Pin: A Vampire Farce will be presented as part of Chain Theatre’s Winter One-Act Festival, appearing in Program #7. The new comedy is written by Elizabeth Bays and directed by David Zayas Jr., whose previous credits include Simpatico Off-Broadway.

Set in a 1930s vampire nest, the play follows a sailor whose encounter with three bickering vampire sisters turns into a struggle for survival. The sisters grapple with immortality, grief, and hunger as the presence of an unexpected human complicates their carefully maintained existence.

The cast includes Sachi Parker, whose credits include Star Trek: The Next Generation, Back to the Future, and Scrooged; Elizabeth Bays, who has appeared in Simpatico Off-Broadway as well as the New York premiere of John Patrick Shanley’s Banshee and Wooly Bully opposite Kathryn Grody; Nadia Sepsenwol, a former Resident Actor at The Mercury Store whose recent work includes The Winter’s Tale with Rude Grooms and Complicity at New Ohio; and Kyle Mumford, a member of the Actors Studio Playwrights Unit.

Performances of Hat Pin: A Vampire Farce will take place on Saturday, February 7 at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 11 at 8:30 p.m., and Friday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. The production will be staged at Chain Theatre, located on the fourth floor at 312 West 36th Street in New York City.