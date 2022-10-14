HARRY POTTER's Robbie Coltrane Passes Away at 72

Actor actor Robbie Coltrane, best known as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has passed away at 72.

In the UK, Coltrane, who was made an OBE in 2006, starred on TV in the murder drama Cracker, for which he won three consecutive BAFTAs. Coltrane was also BAFTA nominated National Treasure and BBC Scotland's Tutti Frutti.

In film, he starred in James Bond films GoldenEye and The World is not Enough, as well as Ocean's 12, Nuns On The Run, Mona Lisa and more.

Coltrane appeared on stage in The Slab Boys at Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh, and in Threds at Hampstead Theatre in London.

Coltrane was also known for his voice performances in the animated films The Tale of Despereaux, and Pixar's Brave.