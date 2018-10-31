HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Joins Mainstage Lineup at BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon announces that the Tony Award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has joined the BroadwayCon 2019 MainStage lineup. The panel will feature cast members from the hit show. Additional details will be announced at a later date. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child joins Mean Girls, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, Be More Chill, Come From Away, The Prom, and Pretty Woman as part of MainStage programming.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is now playing at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY). For more information, visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com.

The most awarded new play in theatre history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won 25 major US awards with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded play in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses. It officially opened on Broadway on April 22, 2018. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will premiere in Australia at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in January 2019; on the US West Coast at San Francisco's Curran in fall of 2019; and, in Germany at Hamburg's Mehr!-Theater am Großmarkt in spring of 2020.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com.

