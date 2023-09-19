HARANA: A Concert Of Philippine Romantic Songs To Illuminate The Basilica Of Saint Patrick's Old Cathedral

Bakás Pilipinas and Ilustrado LLC will present "Harana: A Concert of Philippine Romantic Songs" in celebration of Philippine Heritage Month this year that marks the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence. This enchanting musical journey will take place on October 19 (Thursday), 7:00pm, at the historic Basilica of Saint Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York City's lower east side.

In the heart of the bustling city, the Basilica of Saint Patrick's Old Cathedral stands as an iconic symbol of history and culture. This majestic venue will provide the perfect backdrop for an evening of soulful melodies that will transport the audience to the enchanting world of Philippine romance.

Harana will feature a captivating repertoire of classic Filipino love songs from the early 20th century to the modern period, showcasing the rich musical heritage of the Philippines. Audiences will be serenaded by the timeless sounds of masterpieces that have been cherished for generations. The concert will be a harmonious fusion of tradition and contemporary interpretations, promising a delightful experience for music enthusiasts of all backgrounds.

Event Details:

Title: Harana: A Concert of Philippine Romantic Songs

Date: October 19, 2023 (Thursday)

Time: 7:00pm

Venue: Basilica of Saint Patrick's Old Cathedral, 263 Mulberry Street New York, NY 10012

This landmark event is part of the month-long celebration of Philippine Heritage Month and is a special nod to the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence, paying homage to the resilience, creativity, and cultural richness of the Filipino people.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Harana' to the heart of New York City, allowing everyone to immerse themselves in the beauty of Filipino music and culture," said Rogelio Penaverde Jr., event producer, music director, and performer. "This concert will be a celebration of love, heritage, and the enduring power of music to transcend borders."

Along with Penaverde (New York City Opera, Off-Broadway), the event will feature fellow Filipino artists Joy Tamayo (Emmy Nominee, Philippine Madrigal Singers Alumnae), Jill Maranan (United Nations Singers Alumnae, Ateneo Glee Club Alumnae), Carlo Bunyi (Chicago Summer Opera, Longy School of Music Alumnae), and Dennis Bernardo (Kayumanggi Chorale Music Director). With each note, they will weave stories of love, longing, and timeless themes that connect us all.

Tickets for "Harana: A Concert of Philippine Romantic Songs" can be purchased online at Eventbrite (search for event name Harana: A Concert of Philippine Romantic Songs). You can also make reservations by emailing ilustradoevents@gmail.com or texting (917) 701-4775. There are $60 patron tickets and $30 general admission tickets available.

Part of the event proceeds will go towards the restoration of Nuestra Señora del Rosario Church in Bohol, Philippines, which was heavily damaged by an earthquake in 2013. The effort will be led by Bakás Pilipinas, a duly-registered non-profit organization in the US that's dedicated to the conservation and management of Philippine cultural heritage. For more information on the organization and its advocacies, visit www.bakaspilipinas.org.

Join us on October 19 at the Basilica of Saint Patrick's Old Cathedral for an unforgettable evening of music, culture, and romance. Let "Harana" enchant you and celebrate the rich tapestry of Philippine heritage during this momentous occasion.

About Bakas Pilipinas:



Bakàs Pilipinas is a New York-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting research and documentation, preservation planning, conservation, and management of Philippine cultural heritage.

About Ilustrado LLC:



Ilustrado LLC is a New York-based events, arts, and brand consultancy firm dedicated to promoting and celebrating Philippine culture in the United States. With a passion for showcasing the richness of Filipino heritage, Ilustrado LLC creates immersive experiences, events, and initiatives that bring the vibrant traditions and artistry of the Philippines to the forefront of the American cultural landscape.