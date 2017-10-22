Hamilton
HAMILTON's West End Marquee Will Leave You Feeling Satisfied

Oct. 22, 2017  

The facade of the Victoria Palace Theatre is finally free of its scaffolding and the soon to be London home of Hamilton is looking pretty great. Check out these photos, shared by Hamilton Fans London on Twitter, below!

HAMILTON begins performances in the West End this December. The next block of tickets is scheduled to go on sale at the end of the year.

From the creative team behind the Tony Award-winning IN THE HEIGHTS comes a wildly inventive new musical about the scrappy young immigrant who forever changed America: Alexander Hamilton. Tony and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda wields his pen and takes the stage as the unlikely founding father determined to make his mark on a new nation as hungry and ambitious as he is.

From bastard orphan to Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to Treasury head who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Eliza Hamilton, and lifelong Hamilton friend and foe, Aaron Burr, all attend this revolutionary tale of America's fiery past told through the sounds of the ever-changing nation we've become. This new musical is about taking your shot, speaking your mind, and turning the world upside down.

