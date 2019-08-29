HAMILTON's Jordan Donica Joins Season Two of CHARMED on The CW

Jordan Donica has joined the cast of Charmed on The CW, according to TV Line.

He joins as series regular for its upcoming second season playing Jordan, a "mysterious law student/amateur boxer that the Vera-Vaughn sisters meet in the new world in which they now find themselves."

Donica best known for portraying Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in multiple productions of Hamilton and for playing Freddy Eynsford-Hill in My Fair Lady on Broadway.

In Charmed, after the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

The series stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood.

Season one of Charmed ended with their family relationships intact but their romantic lives in flux.... Macy is mourning a lost love just as Harry's feelings towards her surface. Maggie and Mel both face uncertain romantic prospects. And with The Elders now dead, the magical community turns to the powerful sisters for guidance. Seems the Vera-Vaughn sisters are now in charge. And this New World Order will be even more complicated than anything they ever imagined.

