HAMILTON Cast Album Returns to #1 Spot on the iTunes Chart

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton on Disney+

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording has returned to the #1 spot on iTunes' Top Albums chart, ahead of the musical's premiere on Disney+ tomorrow, July 3.

This comes after the reviews have come in for the filmed version of the production, which currently has a 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read all of the reviews here.

Hamilton officially drops on Disney+ tomorrow, July 3. The show was filmed live on stage with the original cast at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.

The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

A special documentary featuring the original cast of Hamilton will also premiere on July 3. The Undefeated presents Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter, a special program that discusses and examines the groundbreaking and award-winning Broadway show with some of its creators and stars. Hamilton In-Depth will be available beginning July 3, exclusively on Disney+ and TheUndefeated.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You